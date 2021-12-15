Q: I live on a very secluded farm and have a large pond that would benefit from bamboo root structures. I have seeds, however I’m not sure how to start them.

I also know that bamboo is considered an invasive plant, but since I’m surrounded by almost 1,000 acres of private land, I might be able to keep it in check? Any advice you could lend me on how to propagate seeds would be appreciated.

A: You are correct in saying that bamboo can be invasive. Can you keep it in check? Probably not. And why does your pond need to have bamboo around it?

Many of the plants near a pond, such as sedges, can assist with taking up the algae in the water. And many varieties of water-loving shrubs or trees can help secure the banks of the pond. Willows and red or yellow twig dogwoods are just a few that would work.

If you’re set on bamboo and have done your homework on containment, know that the seeds are sometimes hard to germinate. They should be in the refrigerator for about six weeks. Then when you want to plant them, start by soaking them for 24 hours in water to soften the outer pod.

I would start the seeds indoors. Some bamboo varieties take as long as a month to germinate. Keep the soil moist but not soggy and keep it warm. A grow light is needed once they germinate. Repot to bigger planters when they reach about 4 inches.

They usually grow very quickly so be ready to re-pot as needed. Wait to put them outside until after the last of the spring cold snaps, when the weather and the soil are at least 60 degrees. There are bamboo varieties that like mostly shade and others that like mostly sun. You should research the variety you purchased to find out the ideal place to plant them. Once in their final location, they will grow and spread.

But before you go down this path, be sure to read the next question from a gardener who wants to know how to get rid of her bamboo because it is getting into her vegetable beds.

How do I remove bamboo?

Q: We bought a home with a fenced garden and on one side of the garden is a wall of bamboo. I suspect it is a running bamboo. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, I cut down all of the bamboo. This past spring, bamboo shoots started coming up. I tried to dig them and finally tried tilling the area. This resulted in the roots sending up tufts/clumps of bamboo shoots in distress.

What should I try next to rid my garden of bamboo? Keep tilling? And what’s the best way to keep the outside bamboo from coming in? Would digging a trench inside the garden perimeter to snip the roots each spring work, or would removing a 5-foot swath outside the garden fence suffice?

A: My years-long battle with bamboo will assist me in answering your questions. Less and less came up each year, but I had to dig it out year after year until finally it was gone.

Bamboo is very invasive. There are various herbicides you can try but most do not kill the plant. The mother plant puts out runners and new plants emerge. Tilling breaks up the roots and, as you have seen, starts new plants — often more than you had before.

Try this process: Dig a trench about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide, digging out all of the roots you can find. Line the trench with a very heavy plastic or a solid sheet of pliable metal. I used heavy plastic (they type used as a pond liner) and lapped it over the surface on all sides. I did not fill the trench for over a year, watching for new shoots, which I cut off ASAP. I put heavy rocks in the bottom and on the surface to hold the plastic in place.

If the area outside of the fence is your property, dig out as much bamboo as possible, again about 3 feet down and at least as wide as you see bamboo. Line the trench with plastic, or you may consider putting in a cement walking area.

There are companies that will come in and, in one day, put in the trenches on either side of the fence. It is then up to you to keep digging up any roots and shoots that persist.

Getting rid of my bamboo was a long process, but once it was gone, I was able to plant shorter flowering shrubs and the bamboo did not return.

— Sheryl Casteen, Oregon State University Extension master gardener