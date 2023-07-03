Are you about to build a deck by yourself? Perhaps you’re going to hire a professional. To be honest, it’s not all that easy to build a great deck that’s safe. Add to the mix the cable TV shows that tout how simple the process is.

There are countless small tips that you’d probably never know about. I get it. Allow me to share with you some very important things that just might ensure that your new deck doesn’t collapse.

Decks are not that different from the floors in your home, unless you live on a concrete slab. Unfortunately, you typically don’t get to see how a floor is framed unless you have an unfinished basement. There, you can see the floor joists, possibly some ancient cross-bridging and how the joists are connected to beams and the foundation wall.

One thing most people neglect to consider is that a deck is exposed to the weather, whereas the floors in your house are protected from the elements. Treated lumber contains lots of copper. This copper is leached out each time it rains, and the resulting liquid becomes a corrosive brew when it comes into contact with iron or steel that’s not protected with zinc, chrome or nickel.

In other words, all of the bolts, screws, nails, joist hangers, framing connectors, etc., that you intend to use, must be of the highest quality. Poor-quality electroplated, galvanized nails or screws could begin to corrode in just a few years. Double-dipped, hot galvanized metal is a smart choice. Stainless steel should be on your radar, if you’re building close to a saltwater marine environment. Don’t underestimate the sinister corrosion that starts the first day it rains on your finished deck.

Think twice about allowing treated lumber to touch the ground or soil. I’ve witnessed treated lumber rated for direct burial rot succumb to damage by wood-destroying insects. You want to be able to always see your treated lumber. Use high-quality galvanized post bases that elevate the deck above concrete piers.

Avoid bolting horizontal beams to the sides of deck posts. When you do this, all of the weight of the deck is concentrated on the tiny surface area of the top of the bolts. It’s far better to use six-by-six-inch posts where you create a notch in the top of the post. The beam sits on the notch and is through-bolted to the tongue of the post that extends to the top of the beam. Note: I said through bolts, not lag bolts. Through bolts have machine threads. You use a large, flat washer and nut to connect the pieces of wood together.

The floor in your home resists racking back and forth because the sheets of 3/4-inch sub flooring interlock and are all nailed to the floor joists. If you use composite decking (like I have on my deck), the decking is not screwed to the joists except at the ends. Hidden clips hold the decking to the floor joists.

To prevent racking, a kind of building stress often caused by horizontal pressure of the wind, you need to install diagonal bracing under the floor joists. I used a pair of two-by-sixes that extend from the corners of my deck and meet at the center forming a huge letter V under my deck. Where the two-by-sixes touch the floor joists above, I installed two massive 4-inch-long timber screws with a giant flared head. This bracing method is time-tested and has been used to make house walls stiff to resist side-to-side motion.

Be sure to apply a modern tape on top of your deck joists before installing the decking. The tape minimizes water infiltration into the joists where the fasteners connect the decking to the joists. Water that enters alongside the fasteners creates larger and larger cracks over time, allowing more water to enter the joist, ultimately causing premature failure.

Are you struggling over how to get your concrete piers in the perfect location? Here’s an old trick a fellow carpenter taught me. Purchase a few long two-by-fours that you use to create the shape or outer dimension of the deck. Say your deck will be 12 feet by 16 feet. Nail the two-by-four lumber together, square it up and install a few diagonal braces to keep it square. If you’re on a slight hill, install temporary legs to make the top of the two-by-four box level and in position where your deck will eventually be. Now, you can use a plumb bob or level to project down to the ground exactly where your support posts will be. Take the time to calculate where the concrete pier needs to be so the support post is centered on the pier.

If you don’t know how to square a deck or construct a simple frame, watch a short video on my website showing you how to square a rectangle without doing any complex math! Don’t worry, your high school math teacher will not spin in their grave. They’ll actually be proud that you figured out a way around that tough algebra.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.