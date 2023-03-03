As you stroll the aisles of your local nursery this time of year, you might find yourself getting hungry as you pass a portable orchard of apple, pear, plum, cherry and fig trees. As winter morphs into spring, it is the perfect time to choose the star players of your edible garden. Are you dreaming of a Cosmic Crisp apple or a Rainier cherry tree? Since a fruit tree takes a fair commitment of time and space, it pays to plan before you plant.

Here’s how to choose the right selections for your home:

Right away, you’ll see the trees look a little … unusual. They are nearly naked — unplanted, in bags, with their roots covered only by some wood shavings. Do not be alarmed. Called bare root planting, it allows them to be transplanted while dormant with the least shock to their systems. Roses, berries, dogwoods, forsythia, hydrangea, and peonies are also sold this way in winter. Some are only sold bare root, so this time offers the most robust selection of varieties.

Swansons Nursery is a favorite of many Seattle gardeners — with selections of bare root fruit trees, shrubs and potted outdoor plants. The sheer variety is amazing, from columnar apple varieties to “fruit salad” trees bearing multiple fruit on one tree.

How to choose

The first thing Bram Olson, Swansons’ Woody Plants Merchandise Manager, says is to consider your physical space. Evaluate how much sun you have in your yard. Fruiting plants thrive in full sun — at least six hours of direct sun per day during the growing season.

“Sun means more flowers and more fruit,” Olson says. “All of these plants will live in shade, but they will not produce fruit. Sun also builds sugars, so shaded fruit or vegetables don’t tend to develop the full flavor people are looking for.”

While some varieties may be self-fertile, many fruit trees require a second variety blooming simultaneously for cross-pollination, so you’ll need space for not one, but two plants. This year, the tags are color coded for flowering time, so you can easily match a conducive pair. Even self-fertile varieties, Olson says, will produce much more fruit with a little help from its friends. Within your yard or your neighbor’s yard should be close enough. One way around this is the combination tree, which does it all in the space of one tree.

Where space is limited, he says, “I will generally go the route of the combo. You can also find “fruit salad” trees, which are combinations of compatible fruits of the Prunus genus, from cherries to peaches and nectarines.

“Apples are the most popular by far,” says Olson. A combination apple tree might include a branch each of Jonagold, Liberty, Yellow Delicious and Gravenstein. Other space savers include the columnar apple trees, mostly vertical, reaching 10 or 12 feet, but only 2 or 3 feet wide.

“They are great for small areas, for decks and containers. They’re also great for pollinators,” Olson says.

Dwarf and mini dwarf trees are the fruit trees you want grafted onto a rootstock that determines its vigor and size, so check the ultimate size of the rootstock variety to know what your tree will do. Note that trees can be kept smaller through pruning.

Another form, the espalier [pronounced es-pal-yay], saves space by training young, flexible branches to grow flat on a single plane, against a wall or wired between fence posts. Needing an additional summer prune for shaping, these can become living works of art over time. At Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon, you can see a tiny 2-foot apple fence surrounding the yard.

While apples may fall prey to pests like coddling moth, and peaches and nectarines to leaf curl, cherries and plums are comparatively easy to grow, Olson says, which may explain why a venerable Italian plum anchors many older Seattle gardens.

One challenge is that many fruit trees evolved in portions of the world like Asia, with dry winters and wet summers, opposite to Seattle’s weather. Olson makes sure to bring in varieties that will work best here, such as cold-tolerant Pyrus Frost Peach or early-fruiting Ficus Negronne.

“Figs are very strange,” he says. They can make two crops of fruit, but that may not work to your advantage in our climate. “You’re not eating a fruit, you’re eating an inverted flower. If you pick the first batch of ‘fruit,’ you are telling the plant it didn’t procreate, so it’s going to push out more.” There may not be time to harvest that crop before frost hits.

Preventive Care and Pruning

Take notes! Whichever variety you choose, Olson says keeping a journal will be invaluable to your success. He recommends noting when you pruned, fertilized, sprayed and what the weather was like at the time of bloom. Trees in the early-blooming Prunus family, for instance, may not become pollinated and fruit if the spring weather is too cold and rainy when their buds open.

The Prunus genus is a heavy hitter, comprised of: plums, cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots and almonds. Like their cousins, the apples or Malus genus, and the pears (Pyrus), its members fall under the Rose family.

An ounce of prevention

Unfortunately, the rose family is host to many pests and diseases.

“Usually, I suggest using a dormancy oil spray in February or March — it’s fine for organic gardening — and then a copper-based fungicide if anything shows up.” Olson recommends doing this following pruning for all fruit trees, except figs, persimmons and Mulberries, who are relatively trouble-free here. Bonide’s Orchard Spray combats insect pests and fungi and can be used anytime.

Apple trees suffering from coddling moth caterpillars benefit from bagging the fruit at just the right time. You can also tent the entire tree with mesh netting before bloom.

Pruning

Annual pruning while the plants are dormant, typically in February and March, can help prevent disease and boost productivity by allowing air flow and access to light.

Some pruning techniques vary among fruit trees because some cherries fruit on tips, and apples on spurs, for instance, but some general rules to remember are:

Remove broken, dead or crossing branches

Prune for shape and to give each branch their own space

Aim for most branches to be close to a 45-degree angle. “If they are upright or horizontal, they don’t tend to fruit,” Olson says.

Unpruned fig trees can reach 30 feet high, making it very hard to harvest. Olson grows them as multistemmed shrubs, cutting overly tall branches to the ground, spurring fresh ones from the base.

If this information has merely whetted your appetite and you still want all of the trees, there is a way — a trick Olson says fruit tree growers are doing to maximize their acreage.

“At my old house, I had 37 different fruit tree cultivars. I kept them in containers and pruned them to keep them small as I possibly can. There are some definite ways of pruning fruit trees, and doing the research is beneficial. Basically, you have to prune a lot harder on it, but still only once a year,” Olson suggests.

He keeps the first 18 inches from the ground clear and prunes to about 4 to 6 feet. “Once you know the rules, it’s really easy.”

Some favorite varieties

Apples

Malus domesticas: Honeycrisp and Pink Lady — two top sellers, crunchy and sweet. Honeycrisp needs a late-blooming pollinator to match its bloom time, Olson notes.

M. domestica: Ashmead’s Kernel — an heirloom. “A good all-around, crunchy bakeable that’s stood the test of time,” Olson says.

M. domestica: Bramley — “I like it because it’s more pear-like and subtle. Nice and sweet with a great flavor,” he says.

Cherries

Prunus aviums: Bing and Rainier are the most popular.

P. avium: Stella delivers smaller fruit in dark purple.

Plum x Cherry Hybrid

Prunus salicina x avium: Nadia — a new hybrid between a plum and a cherry.

Peach

Prunus persica: Frost Peach — a seedling discovered at Washington State University, resistant to peach leaf curl. “If you want to grow a peach here, this is the one,” Olson says.

Figs

Ficus carica: Olympian — red-fleshed fig tree discovered growing behind a bar in Olympia. “A nice brown one with a pink flush,” he says.

F. carica: Negronne (Violette de Bordeaux) — an old Turkish variety in nearly black purple. “One of my favorites with a great taste,” Olson says.