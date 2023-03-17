Katie McGinn couldn’t bear to water the lawn in her 7,200 square-foot yard.

“It’s so expensive and seems like a huge waste of water,” she says. So, the West Seattle homeowner decided to rewild her garden by planting a meadow. “I wanted something that benefitted the land without causing additional harm, while also making it more attractive.”

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that residential landscaping across the U.S. guzzles nearly 8 billion gallons of water daily: more than we use for showering and washing clothes combined. Climate change, and Seattle’s driest summer on record, accelerated McGinn’s concerns. So, she overseeded her traditional grass monoculture with clover and yarrow, which has “beautiful fern-like leaves,” that might stand up to her two active Shelties.

As she dethatched and gave herself carpal tunnel syndrome yanking dandelions, McGinn joined a grassroots movement that goes by many names, including ecolawns, low-mow lawns, meadowscaping and rewilding. In that spirit, a Homegrown National Park program was created, as ecologist and entomologist Douglas Tallamy challenges homeowners to trade the “ecological dead zones” of grass expanses for native plants.

“In the past, we have asked one thing of our gardens: that they be pretty,” Tallamy writes. “Now, they have to support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water.”

The ancient allure of open, sunny spaces

The trend may be blossoming now, but its appeal stretches into prehistory, says Eric Lee-Mäder of Port Townsend-based Northwest Meadowscapes.

“Early hunter-gatherers chased down grassland animals. The things we eat like wheat, rice and corn are meadow grasses,” he says. So is flax, which gets spun into linen. “We are most closely linked to these ecosystems and have a tendency, as a species, to recreate them.”

Humans like long sight lines to spot predators, prey, dangers and opportunities, Lee-Mäder explains. “It’s not an accident that we have these grassy areas around our houses. It’s hardwired into us. But these spaces can be more than they have been. They can be calm and flower-rich, adding color and interest to communities.”

He points out that we often think of western Washington’s pristine state as a deep forest.

“But that’s not an honest understanding of what was here prior to Euro-American contact: a pretty diverse matrix of trees, sunny open meadows and savanna spaces in between,” he says. “Indigenous peoples maintained vast expanses of grasslands specifically for edible plants like Camas bulbs, Biscuitroot and Checker lily.”

Early white settlers fenced off most of those patches for pasturelands. They built farms and later cities on the readily accessible expanses.

“We now have less than 1% of those native meadows left,” Lee-Mäder says. “And that has cultural consequences, ecological consequences, biodiversity consequences.”

Ecolawns and meadowscaping restore some habitat, while requiring less mowing, water and fertilizer.

“If you let it grow 5-6 inches in height, it’ll be filled with interesting little animals like Pacific chorus frogs and songbirds picking bugs,” he adds.

Three ways to give up grass

McGinn, who just launched a garden coaching company, Urban Taproots, chose the least disruptive way forward by overseeding her existing lawn. This technique leaves behind some traditional fine fescue, Kentucky bluegrass or perennial ryegrass to help counteract pets and people tearing around. After dethatching, “it looked like a barren desert out there for a lot of winter,” she laughs. “But now, I’m starting to see the clover take off and the yarrow come up.”

She admits it’s an exercise in patience and being gentle with herself — like so much about homeownership.

“You see all these shows about flipping houses and everything is done in 3-4 weeks, but you see it in the span of 30-60 minutes. And you’re like, well, I need to have it perfect and done immediately! We all expect instant gratification,” she says.

But going slow encourages more thoughtfulness. McGinn’s learning to “co-create” with her land, understanding its soil, microclimates and other quirks.

“I’m a steward to this yard. This land owns itself and I’m just here to help it along and take care of it,” McGinn says.

Seattle’s Shooting Star Gardens loves wild meadowscaping with indigenous plants, some of which can stretch over 2 feet tall like Camas. But the company also installs a lot of ecolawns with low-growing plants.

“They’re not native species, but they need far less water and feed themselves as nitrogen-fixers,” says the design and landscaping firm’s owner Sally Anne Sadler. “And sometimes they’re all an HOA will allow. I use Fleur de Lawn from PT Lawn Seed in Oregon. But we won’t roll out turf, plant straight fescue or touch weed-and-feed fertilizers.”

Ecolawns can decrease erosion and surface runoff, the most common path for toxic chemicals reaching the sound, according to the Department of Ecology. In fact, water from urban roads contains oil, grime and heavy metals that can kill an adult salmon in just 2 1/2 hours.

“Traditional lawns get compacted over the years and are not considered permeable surfaces,” Sadler says. “Go down 6 or 8 inches: you will not find moist soil. A significant rain event just flows right off and on to hard surfaces, where it picks up oil, etc.”

Before white settlement, this land was a sponge, she explains. Water trickled through the canopy of old-growth trees, then the understory, forest duff, soil and rocks, before hitting the water table. Much of the liquid and contaminants had already evaporated before they reached the lakes or sound.

“We need to mitigate what we’ve done by paving, having houses and a sewer system that can only accommodate a fraction of what is now rolling off our surfaces,” Sadler says.

Truly gonzo gardeners opt to smother existing grass under plastic or weighed down pieces of cardboard.

“This is a great time to get started to plant in October,” Lee-Mäder says. “It kills the dormant weed seeds and vegetation that you want to get rid of, and it creates a microclimate for earthworms to decompose the thatch and create a nice seed bed.”

Plants sown in fall won’t require irrigation.

“They germinate in the fall and grow over the winter, when they look pathetic and like they’re not going to survive,” he says. “But they’re putting all their energy into developing root systems.”

When the rainy season ends, flowers begin to bloom.

“There’s no such thing as too much site prep. The more you can prepare an area, the better it’s going to look later on,” he says.

However you approach rewilding, Lee-Mäder acknowledges these options require some maintenance, even if that’s just basic weeding and occasional overseeding. There’s opportunity to play with each of the different models.

“These plants not only support wildlife diversity, they sequester carbon, increase infiltration in soils and protect the water quality,” he says. “If everyone had a little patch of land like this, collectively the impact would be enormous. It would create stepping stones of habitat from Bellingham down to Olympia.”

During the last Ice Age, a 3,000-foot-thick glacier pancaked most of the Puget Sound region, looming as high as planes. It scoured the land and then deposited sand, gravel and rocks as it melted. These well-drained but “pretty gnarly soils” — like on Whidbey Island or south Puget Sound around Joint Base Lewis-McChord — gave rise to savannas and open meadows, according to Eric Lee-Mäder of Northwest Meadowscapes.

The good news? Those tough conditions resemble the compacted, highly altered dirt often found around urban and suburban homes.

“You may have leeching from concrete or years and years of foot traffic, pet traffic and construction disturbances,” Lee-Mäder says. So, western Washington gardeners already have a menu of native species adept at flourishing in gritty, low-fertility soils.

Biscuitroot (Lomatium triternatum)

Camas (Camassia quamash)

Checker lily (Fritillaria affinis)

Gumweed (Grindelia integrifolia)

Lupin (Lupinus latifolius)

Oregon sunshine (Eriophyllum lanatum)

Self-heal (Prunella vulgaris)

Springbank clover (Trifolium wormskioldii)

Tomcat clover (Trifolium willdenovii)

Western Yaak yarrow (Achillea millefolium)

Other non-native plants can create low-maintenance lawns that support bees and fix a little nitrogen in the soil.

Baby blue eyes (Nemophila menziesii)

Creeping thyme (Thymus praecox Opiz ssp. arcticus)

Meadowfoam (Limnanthes douglasii)

Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile)

White clover (Trifolium repens)

Some gardeners prefer to blend plants indigenous to our area with imports and shorter grasses like hard fescue (Festuca trachyphylla ), red fescue (Festuca rubra ) and their native cousin Roemer’s fescue (Festuca roemeri ), Lee-Mäder says. When combined with wildflowers and clovers, “you start to have a lawn that can take some traffic, but you’re not going to be out playing football or letting your giant dogs run over it constantly.”

He suggests Northwest Meadowscapes’ Nearly Native Bee Lawn for residential yards with full sunlight and light trampling. This seed mix requires infrequent mowing — after midsummer when the wildflowers bloom — but is a “great compromise where a lawnlike aesthetic is needed or desired.”