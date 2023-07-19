Jackie Flournoy was leaving her home in Luthersville, Ga., one morning when she spotted a strange-looking stalk poking out of one of her plants on her front lawn. She had never seen anything like it before.

“What in the world is that?” Flournoy recalled saying out loud that day in late March. “I didn’t know what it was.”

Upon further inspection, she realized that the mysterious 5-foot stalk had grown out of the succulent her daughter had given to her 36 years ago. Initially, Flournoy thought the stalk appeared overnight, though she suspects it had likely been growing without her noticing for about a week.

“It just shot up real fast,” she said.

“I just thought it was an ordinary cactus,” Flournoy said, explaining that she was completely perplexed by the supersized stalk that seemed to appear out of thin air.

After a deep dive on the internet, she learned that she had actually planted an agave Americana — commonly called a “century plant” — which is native to Mexico and parts of the United States, specifically Texas. The “century” designation is deceptive, as the plants don’t live to be 100 years old.

The perennial plant — which has large spiky-edged gray-green leaves at the base — typically lives between 10 and 30 years. Near the end of its life, the plant produces a towering stalk that grows in a matter of weeks and eventually blooms with bright yellow blossoms.

When Flournoy originally planted it in 1987, she thought it was a run-of-the-mill succulent.

“I never thought it was going to turn into anything like this,” she said.

Over the years, “it just got bigger and bigger,” she said, until suddenly in the spring, “the stalk had popped up through the big cactus, and it was so fast growing.”

Since the stalk first started shooting upward three months ago, it has grown to be more than 25 feet tall — which is likely as high as it will get.

“It’s a miracle,” said Flournoy, who has long been an avid gardener and to this day cuts her own grass. “Nobody else around here has them.”

Flournoy isn’t the only one who is enthused about the soaring stalk. In recent weeks, the plant has emerged as a local landmark in Luthersville, which has a population of less than 800 people.

“When you live in a little small town and all of a sudden you’ve got something causing excitement, the whole community gets involved,” said Flournoy, adding that dozens of people — including visitors from outside Luthersville — have stopped by her front lawn to take pictures of the plant.

She said onlookers come by nearly every day.

“We all have a laugh about it,” Flournoy said, adding that people in town have asked her for her autograph. “It’s just a fun thing.”

Felicia Angulo, Flournoy’s niece, grew up in Luthersville. “I’ve never seen anyone with a plant that large, ever,” she said. “I didn’t even know stalks grew that high.”

Angulo and her family are tickled by Flournoy’s sudden stardom.

“She wasn’t expecting to become the center of attention,” Angulo said. “I’m calling her Jackie and the bean stalk.”

“I’m just excited that I’ve got it, and everybody is enjoying it,” said Flournoy, whose story has been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Richard Primack, a professor of biology at Boston University, understands why people are charmed by the peculiar plant.

Although the century plant is commonly grown in other parts of the world, “it’s a rare plant for the region,” Primack explained, adding that century plants thrive in places with desert-like climates, including northern Mexico and the American southwest. “They’re not really tolerant of frost, so they’re not really grown in places with cold weather.”

Not only are century plants seldom seen in Luthersville, Primack said, but the plant itself is “very unusual looking,” which draws attention to it. Plus, near the end of its life, it exhibits “very spectacular behavior,” in the sense that it suddenly shoots upright.

Once the plant produces its stalk — reaching anywhere from 15 to 30 feet tall, Primack said — it results in a “dramatic flower display.” After it flowers — which only happens during the summertime — the plant dies, but it leaves behind buds on the base that can root and form new plants.

Climate, Primack said, plays a big role in the plant’s growth.

“In the most ideal conditions, they can probably flower after 10 or 15 years,” he said. In less ideal conditions, he added, it can take a lot longer.

Although Luthersville has a relatively mild climate year-round, Flournoy’s plant has weathered some snowstorms and chilly conditions throughout its long life. She is impressed that the plant has survived as long as it has.

“Everybody is so excited to see what it’s going to look like when it’s in full bloom,” said Flournoy, who expects it to happen “within the next week.”

Once the plant finally flowers, Flournoy will look forward to watching another century plant grow in its place. Next time, though, it won’t be such a shock when a stalk swiftly shoots up.

“I think the whole thing is so exciting,” she said.