To a tomato gardener, the dream of harvesting fruit in the kitchen year-round is irresistible. In summer, I’ve grown as many as 70 tomato plants in my garden, with many a delicious harvest. Erratic weather, wildfires and marauding critters are constant challenges outside, however. So, when I unwrapped an AeroGarden tabletop unit as a birthday present, I was beyond excited. It ranks as one of my husband’s top gifts.

Indoor grow systems open the world of gardening to people without outdoor space and to gardeners of all experience levels. Companies like VivoSun, Rise, and AeroGrow are enabling farm-to-table produce production that is simpler, cleaner and more compact than traditional home seed-starting kits.

AeroGarden (under AeroGrow) makes “smart” growing stations for the home, allowing you to grow vegetables, herbs and flowers inside. The website states that plants grow as much as five times faster in its hydroponic system than in soil. Most plants mature in 4-6 weeks and can produce continuous harvests for up to six months — all on a timer at the push of a button. Do they have these on the International Space Station?

Models range from tiny to the Farm 24XL, which can handle a full-sized pepper or a determinant plant. Mine, the Harvest Elite Slim, is countertop-ready at 15 inches wide by 5 inches deep. Finished in black and pewter, it blends in nicely with our other appliances.

A 20-watt grow light, adjustable between 11 and 17.5 inches, beams down from the top. Seeds grow in six peat moss sponges encased in plastic pods — reaching their roots into the water at the unit’s base. An internal pump keeps the water oxygenated. Warning lights flash red to alert you the plants need more water or fertilizer.

The HES came with two ready-made seed kits — cherry tomatoes and herbs. Guess which I tried first? The tomatoes are micro-dwarf varieties that top out at about 18 inches high. My inner geek was itching to know the variety names, but sadly they were not labeled. In case you are wondering, the AeroGarden Liquid Nutrients are OMRI-rated for organic food growing, and the seeds they supply are non-GMO.

Advertising

I hit the start button on Jan. 15 last year. In five days, the “baby” cotyledon leaves were up, with the “true” notched tomato leaves following at day 10. Feb. 20 began with the giddy discovery of the first nodding yellow flowers. The larger the plants grew, the thirstier they became.

I pinched the plants for bushier growth, and mimicked wind pollination using an electric toothbrush to jiggle the stems. I progressively raised the grow light so it was always close to the upper leaves.

Then came green globes about an inch across, which fired up to red. Soon, they nearly covered the plants. They were not any more flavorful, unfortunately, than the ones I could buy at the supermarket, but my tomato forum friends say this was likely a function of the varieties, not hydroponics. They were easy, convenient, winter-grown and not stolen by squirrels.

There are some restrictions to this system — mostly to do with size. The compact size means you can’t grow everything all the time. You need to choose plants that will grow hydroponically and can be pruned to stay within the height allotted. Spinach for instance, is a no-go — it just doesn’t take to water growing.

Likewise, while you can fit six tomato seed pods in this unit, six grown plants would miserably crowd each other out — two at most. It would be fun to maximize your space with some lettuce growing in the other pods, but you must move the grow light to stay right near the upper leaves. The lettuce would be too short in comparison to the tomatoes.

It’s important to time your grow sessions carefully. Do you want a cherry tomato to take up the space for six months, or do you want to change it out for some flowers or greens?

Advertising

AeroGarden supplies both pre-seeded pods and empty ones you can use with seeds of your choice. Tomato forum friends suggested I try some specialty varieties for improved flavor.

I ordered seeds online from a French seed seller of rare micro-dwarf tomatoes, renowned for their taste and production. Fingers crossed!

More gardeners are seeking to avoid growing in peat, whose harvest is damaging to the local ecosystem. The U.K., for instance, is calling for a sales ban starting in 2024. If you are looking for a more sustainable growing medium, you can find off-market planting pods online made of coconut coir, sized for the AeroGarden system.

This year, I’m trying the “seed-starting system” — an accessory grow deck that accommodates 23 seedlings for jump-starting heat-loving summer flowers like zinnias and cosmos. The trick will be in transplanting them from water- to soil-based growing, not to mention from indoors to out. AeroGrow says plants transplant best when they are young and pliable — at about 1-2 inches high, so I’ll have to sync my sowing to hit the best time for planting outside, which varies by species. Also, while it would be ideal to reuse the plastic pods, depending on how established the roots are, I might have to cut them to get the seeds out.

Here’s what I love about hydroponic growing:

It is dead easy. I have tried other hydroponic systems with lights on cables that were awkward and lit up the kitchen with an eerie purple glow. This system is completely self-contained in a tiny package and takes away all the guesswork about how much water and fertilizer to add when. Even better, that flashing red light reminds me when it’s time to add more.

The pump keeps the water fresh, helping forestall fungal diseases, which are common to indoor seed starting.

Advertising

Having freshly grown produce at the ready any time of year is a huge bonus.

However, the size of my unit means I can only grow a few things to maturity at a time, and it takes several months. I would be excited to add a larger system that accommodates larger plants like compact dwarf or determinate tomatoes. Having a peat alternative to the sponges would be great.

So, is growing with an AeroGarden or similar system for you? I plan to use it mainly in the shoulder seasons when it’s too cold for lettuce or tomatoes to grow outdoors. If the flower-experiment goes well, that could become a late winter ritual. To decide if it suits your lifestyle, consider which plants you are most excited to grow and pick the style that’s right for you. Some come finished to look like furniture. So far, it looks to be a delightfully fuss-free way to harvest home-grown produce — almost as if you were on a space station.