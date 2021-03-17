Black and white is not just one of the most versatile color combinations in home decor but also one of the most luxurious. Like a great dress, black and white basics can be dressed up or dressed down, and used in either casual or formal spaces.

What are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to infusing black and white into your home’s design? Here are 10 tips to keep in mind.

1. Don’t be afraid to use tints, tones and shades of white, such as cream or taupe.

2. Consider using black in unexpected ways, such as architectural elements like doors, baseboards and trims.

3. Use black and white for foundational furniture pieces such as sofas and chairs.

4. Use black and white for large decorative pieces such as artwork.

5. Utilize the color black as a finish — for example, for lighting fixtures or shades.

6. Bring in portable decor that includes black and white elements such as pillows, area rugs, throws and vases.

7. Experiment with color balance when using black and white. Try using white as the primary color and black as an accent, or vice versa.

8. Consider black and white in small spaces. This timeless color combination can be paired with a variety of accent colors that can help create a cohesive color palette.

9. Repeat black and white elements throughout a space. This technique involves repeating, or “mapping,” the same or similar colors in order to create a cohesive or harmonious look.

10. Use black and white in a space in which you want to create a sense of contrast and interest.