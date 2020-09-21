Q: We’re planning to remove our existing bathtub to install a walk-in shower stall. Since it’s a full remodel, what high-tech plumbing item should we include to be future-ready?

A: We’ve talked a lot about trendy hand showers and showerheads, but don’t forget about the shower’s mixing valve. Many homeowners overlook upgrading this item when planning a shower stall.

One new option for the shower valve is to go high-tech with a digital mixing valve. These sleek push-button electronic control valves offer easy-to-read LCD displays with multi-zone spray options. Water-saving features are also included on many of these valves.

A second digital control can be added outside the shower stall to start the water and set the temperature before you step in.

So if you’re looking for a shower that brings you into the future, I suggest you add up the advantages, run the numbers and go with a digital shower mixing valve.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.