Q: I have a wine collection, but I’m not sure what to do with it. Having it exposed to guests doesn’t exactly seem like the right fit for me, but I’d like a nice way to showcase it when appropriate. Any suggestions?

A: Shine a spotlight on your wine collection by hiding it!

At the beginning of the film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones lectures his students that archaeologists don’t follow maps to buried treasure and “X” never, ever marks the spot. Not 20 minutes later, Indiana Jones discovers a secret church passage hidden underneath, you guessed it, an “X.” These films prove that the greatest treasures are often hidden, and the joy of discovery makes the reward even more satisfying — and many wine enthusiasts are taking note.

Homeowners and builders are bringing a little of that magic home by concealing wine rooms behind hidden doors or swinging bookcases. With the flip or a switch, or a twist of a bust, wine collectors can delight in their guests’ surprise as an ordinary wall reveals a passage to their prized wine collection.

And it’s not hard nor expensive to accomplish. An existing doorway can easily be converted to a hinged bookcase or sliding wall. Often, wine cellars even have secret doors built into the bottle racking to conceal secondary rooms, secret inner chambers with truly priceless bottles — or unsightly mechanical rooms and crawl space accessways. Who says the magical can’t also be practical?

Remember, the original wine cellars were caves, tucked out of sight, away from the elements, for the best preservation of the bottle. With the ability to now control temperature and humidity in virtually any space, the cave requirement is now moot — but in concealing the cellar, you have an optimal environment in keeping excess heat and light out, and the cool air in.

Another obvious benefit is the added security. Wine is expensive, in both money and time spent building the collection. Keeping the wine room out of sight, and consequently out of mind, will have the uninvited guest passing by an ordinary wall none the wiser.

But let’s be honest. Is a hidden door necessary? No. Is it the most common door to a wine cellar? No. You will find infinitely more glass doors.

So why an entire article about secret passageways to your wine room?

Because it’s fun.

It’s fun to invoke those powerful feelings of mystery and discovery upon entering a secret space. It’s the same feeling one gets when you uncork a special bottle of wine and give the glass a swirl in anticipation of that first taste that unlocks the mystery of the wine’s journey from soil and vine to your glass.

Whichever way you decide to showcase your wine room, through beautiful glass or a hidden bookcase, it’s the treasure inside that really counts.

But should you choose to go with a secret door, make sure not to leave behind an “X” to mark the spot.

Trevor Smith is product manager at Rhino Wine Cellars, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.