Q: My wife has arthritis in her hands, and we are looking to install some type of ergonomic shower control valve. We have an older home, and our plumber says it’s time to replace the current valve anyway. Any ergo-recommendations?

A: Many homeowners would like ergonomic ways to control plumbing fixtures for convenience or more specific needs. The good news is a lot of fixtures have electronic controls that may be physically easier to operate.

A digital thermostatic shower valve may be a type of mixing valve for you and your plumber to discuss and consider.

A basic digital shower valve may not have all the music and lighting features that the higher-end custom models do, but even the entry-level digital mixers can include features such as:

• Warm-up mode, so you step into a warm shower

• High-temp limits for added safety

• Easy-to-read LCD displays

So if you’re looking to create a more ergonomic shower stall, installing a digital thermostatic valve can be a real plus.

