Q: I am scheduled for a medical procedure in a few months and a taller toilet could help while I recover. Since I need a new toilet anyway, would the higher toilet fit my plumbing, and would this be an issue for other family members?

A: A residential comfort-height toilet is about the same height as a standard dining room chair. It’s not a drastic change from a standard toilet, just a couple inches higher to make it a little easier for many people to get on and off the toilet.

Because there are only small design differences, multi-user applications should not be an issue. But I recommend you discuss the pros and cons with all involved before you install a comfort-height toilet.

Speaking of installation, comfort-height toilets should fit the same connections as standard toilets and are available in round and elongated bowls.

Finally, high-efficiency comfort-height models are available to help give you a leg up on saving water as well.

