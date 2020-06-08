Q: I have a stainless steel kitchen sink with a two-handle faucet and remote spray. I want to add a built-in soap dispenser for sanitizing my hands. Can the stainless steel sink be drilled to create a hole for the soap dispenser?

A: Sounds like you have a four-hole, double-bowl stainless steel sink. With this configuration, it’s common for the kitchen faucet to use three holes and the deck spray head to be installed in the remaining hole.

The good news is that in most cases, a stainless steel kitchen sink can be drilled with a special bit to create a fifth hole for a new soap dispenser.

However, I have another idea that can allow the installation of a new soap dispenser without any drilling. You can remove your old faucet and replace it with a trendy pullout-spray model using the same three sink faucet holes. Having the spray head built into the new faucet should leave the extra deck hole open to install a soap dispenser.

With this new setup, you’ll be able to upgrade your kitchen faucet and add your new soap dispenser, minus the drilling.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.