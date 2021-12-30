If you’re considering fleeing an urban area to get away from crime, pollution, higher taxes, never-ending traffic jams and a laundry list of other pesky problems, you’re not alone.

You might be among the millions of workers like my son and son-in-law who can now work remotely, from any place with internet service. That dream you’ve long nurtured of living in the countryside is now within your grasp.

However, you’ll need to look before you leap when buying raw land or a developed vacant building lot. There are at dozens of important things you need to consider before purchasing. I’ll share some of the major deal breakers that would make me walk from what might resemble a dream lot.

A few years ago, my daughter asked me to help her choose a vacant lot in a small subdivision on Mt. Desert Island in Maine. She had unknowingly enlisted a realtor with little knowledge of vacant land, and as a result we saw no fewer than 15 lots, many of which weren’t workable.

The first thing to do before considering buying a building lot is to form your own personal list of deal breakers. In my daughter’s case, she wanted privacy and quiet. This means she’d want to avoid any lot on a main road where noisy diesel trucks pass by every three minutes, or where tourists ride loud motorcycles throughout vacation season.

Lot size is more important than you might think. New construction newcomers may not know that zoning laws create an unbuildable border of land within your lot. This border is created by setback lines along the front, rear and side yards. Setbacks differ widely from town to town and neighborhood to neighborhood. For example, a vacant urban lot may have setback distances of just a few feet. However, a rural lot may have a front and rear-yard setback of 60 feet or more. The modest home my daughter built had to be shoehorned into the modest buildable area within her lot. It also had to be built at an angle to the road — and even then, two small wetland areas were dangerously close to the house.

Wetlands, you say? Imagine looking at my daughter’s lot in the dead of winter, unaware of its wetland area frozen beneath two feet of snow. You’d hope all the wetlands are clearly marked on the plat map. However, you may learn through trial and error where they’re actually located.

Another factor is compass direction. You might not think it matters. But if you’re excited to install solar panels on your roof, and you’re in the northern hemisphere, you’ll need the panels to sit on the south-facing side of your roof. If you like watching sunrises, as I do, you’ll want a deck facing east. And if you want your deck to offer a cool respite on hot days, an eastern orientation will keep you from heat which will reach its daily peak on the west side of your home.

Services you may take for granted in an urban area are another consideration. When I moved to rural New Hampshire, it didn’t occur to me to consider trash pickup. Previously, I had just rolled my cans to the curb and the refuse magically disappeared. You can pay extra for that service in my rural town, or you can drive your own stinking and leaking plastic trash bags to the town dump.

Then there’s mud season. Where I live, it’s the source of annual driving challenges. One early spring day in New Hampshire I walked to the end of my street, where the intersecting road is paved for about 100 feet before turning into gravel. There, in the middle of the road, a warning sign that read “Road Impassable.” The ruts in that road were 12 inches deep. All the locals knew that if you ventured onto this road and got stuck, only a farm tractor could get you out. No towing company ventures into mud that deep. Fortunately, my house and the roads leading to it from at least one direction are paved. But if you lived on that impassable road, how would you get food during mud season?

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.