Landscaping can transform the exterior of a home. Like clothing, it can be formal or casual, evoke different moods or time periods and emphasize one element while obscuring another.

Not all landscape choices compliment a particular house, however, so it’s helpful to think about these elements in relation to one another. Below are some key factors to consider when designing a yard that will harmonize with your home.

Use architectural features as inspiration

“I always tell people that the architecture really drives the boat,” says Lisa Port, owner of Banyon Tree Design Studio, a landscape design and architecture firm in Seattle.

“If there are pieces of the architecture that stand out, whether it’s a railing design, the slope of the roof or the color of the house or the front door, then I try to bring that into the landscape,” she says.

When designing the property surrounding a contemporary house in Seattle, Port drew inspiration from the home’s exterior.

“The color scheme on the house influenced the planting choices,” Port says. “We used purple smoke bush, purple maples and vine maples to highlight and support the architecture.”

Advertising

The property features foliage of varying heights and textures that add warmth to the angular backdrop. On the hillside is a (Bloodgood) Japanese maple tree and several shrubs, including Cotinus (Grace) and (Tiger Eyes) Staghorn sumac.

“Grasses, including Carex testacea and (Miscanthus) silvergrass, soften the hardscape at the street level,” Port says.

The foliage spills out onto the hellstrip, along with strategically placed boulders, adding curbside appeal. Plants in the parking strip include Yucca (Color Guard), Phormium Jack Spratt and Concorde Barberry.

Choose plants that are appropriately sized for the house

In the same way that furniture looks best when it’s appropriately sized for a room, the plants chosen should correspond with the size of the house. If there are only tiny flowers in front of a giant, blank exterior wall, they may look unbalanced. On the flip side, “it’s important that the plants don’t become too large at maturity that they block the house,” Port says. You’ll want to consider not only how they look today, but how they will grow.

That doesn’t mean you can’t use contrast to create visual interest. For instance, a midcentury-modern home could look great with strong vertical elements that contrast with the low roof. You just have to be intentional with placement, according to Port.

Evoke a particular historical era

Older homes offer an opportunity for drawing inspiration from the time period in which they were built. Port loves flipping through old gardening books to get ideas for midcentury-modern homes.

Advertising

“It’s a West Coast kind of vibe that doesn’t exist everywhere,” she says. “A lot of it was about foliage, as opposed to a lot of pretty flowers. So that texture, that contrast, the big foliage leaves along with a good courtyard can really make a midcentury-modern house stand out.”

When looking up plant recommendations for a traditional garden style, keep in mind that they may not be easy to implement in the Northwest climate, so it’s wise to seek out sources or designers that cater to the region. Roses, for example, are associated with cottage gardens, but they can be tough to grow. If you’d still like to tackle them, a book like “Growing Roses in the Pacific Northwest” by Nita-Jo Rountree could help. Craftsman-style homes are fairly versatile. They look great with a foliage-heavy yard, or soft flowers such as hydrangeas and climbing vines. When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with the Washington state flower, rhododendron.

“Rhodys are very traditional Washington plants,” says Devin Johnson, landscape designer at Classic Nursery & Landscape. “They are in many of the older homes. Some people might shy away from putting a new one in because it’s like, everyone already has them, or my grandma had one. But there are hundreds of different varieties, and they bloom at different times. They are the workhorse plant of landscape.”

Create lines or curves that echo the house

For a full site renovation of a Mediterranean-inspired home in Seattle, Port blended elements of Mediterranean, French and Pacific Northwest style. Iron gates and trellises that utilize curled lines create a romantic feel, especially when paired with climbing roses.

“I worked with the maintenance team to decide on viable, low-maintenance roses for the climbing roses on the trellises, including (New Dawn) for the front arbor and (Westerland) and (Polka) from Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse,” says Port. She also used rose shrubs from the Oso Easy series, which, as the name suggests, are easier to maintain.

In one corner, a peaceful seating area with a blue water feature and tile flooring is nestled between a pair of French doors. In another, a clematis trellis borders the garage. Clematis vines help to soften the austere lines and edges of the house.

Advertising

In contrast, a low, midcentury modern house often lends itself to clean, crisp lines, according to Johnson. When designing a property in North Seattle, she was less focused on adhering to historical accuracy than she was on creating a balanced aesthetic that would provide a fun, practical space for the family to hang out.

“I wanted to keep the planters very linear, without any beveling on the edges, and that informed my material choice,” she says.

The planters she chose are made of weathered steel.

“That ended up being such a perfect choice, because it pulled the red colors from the door, but also mixes very well with the natural browns of the forest,” Johnson says.

For foliage, Johnson kept a number of Japanese maples that had been there prior and added a Pacific Fire maple.

“It has fabulous bright red bark when it loses its leaves, again echoing the red of the front door,” she says.

Aucuba japonica (Mr. Goldstrike) shrubs were among the plants on the outer edge of the yard. “It has these beautiful, glossy green leaves with yellow spotting,” Johnson says.

Sponsored

Consider how the yard is used

Harmony between home and yard isn’t just about how they look, but how they’re used. Johnson used the stone path and wall box to guide people throughout the property.

“We wanted linear lines to draw your eye from the driveway to the front door,” she says.

When designing the Mediterranean-style home, Port learned that the kitchen dining nook looked out into the front yard.

“The owners sit there, mostly in the winter, and want to see interesting, blooming, textural plants from inside the house,” she says. Knowing this, they decided on a winter garden, meaning, one filled with hardy plants that do well in cold weather.

Draw outside the lines

Having a historic home doesn’t mean you need to adhere to a particular style, or that you can’t mix and match throughout your property. In the rear yard of the Mediterranean home, there’s a fire pit area that simulates a beach on the San Juan Islands, where the couple owns an oyster farm.

“We wanted to add grasses, drought tolerant summer flowers, decomposed granite floors and Adirondack chairs for a comfy vibe around the fire rock,” says Port.

As you long as you keep all of the basic elements of design in mind and strive to achieve a sense of balance and cohesion, you can experiment to make your style your own.