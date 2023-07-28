Q: The air in our home is always stuffy and dusty. We’ve been considering a remodel to help fix it. Any advice on what we can do during and after the remodel to achieve better air quality?

A: According to the EPA, the average American spends 62% of their waking time at home, where indoor air pollutants are often two-to-five times higher than those outdoors. Worse still, young children and older adults — the most vulnerable to indoor air pollution — spend the most time at home.

The quality of the air we breathe at home has been growing more toxic in recent decades. Our homes are often constructed with synthetic building materials, and many of us use personal care products, household cleaners, pesticides and other chemicals regularly.

Since we spend most of our lives at home, it makes sense to prioritize healthy home remodeling. Healthy homes can:

Reduce respiratory issues

Improve mental health and cognitive function

Help you sleep better

Dust, particulates and fumes are all part of a construction project. While you can’t remodel a home without occasionally encountering these nuisances, you can usually separate the construction zone from the rest of your living space to keep them at bay. Healthy home remodelers also measure air quality throughout the project, especially when residents have respiratory concerns.

When planning your next remodel, here are a few actions to prioritize to improve your home’s air quality and your family’s quality of life.

Optimize your ventilation

Healthy home remodels should prioritize airflow to reduce excess moisture and improve indoor air quality. One way to maximize natural light and ventilation is thoughtfully placing windows to draw in light and air, and making sure the overall airflow of the space isn’t obstructed by furniture or other objects.

Smaller spaces, like laundry rooms, are especially prone to poor airflow, resulting in moisture buildup. You can prevent this in the design phase by factoring in cross-ventilation through strategic window and vent placements, allowing for consistent airflow throughout your home.

Replace your filters

Your HVAC systems are responsible for circulating and filtering air throughout the home. You can have the latest and greatest HVAC system on the market, but without regular maintenance, your home’s air quality, humidity levels and heating and cooling capabilities will all decline over time.

Regularly inspect and replace your HVAC filters as recommended by the manufacturer’s guidelines, which you can find online. Invest in high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters if you or a loved one is experiencing respiratory issues, such as allergies or asthma. They’re famous for their ability to eliminate 99.97% of airborne particles.

Paint with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Up until 1978, many builders used lead-based paint because it is moisture-resistant, dries faster and keeps a fresh appearance. It was also incredibly toxic, causing serious health issues in children and adults.

We’ve learned a lot since then, but many homebuilders still paint with VOCs harmful to indoor air quality. “VOC” is a blanket term for a variety of chemicals, and many of them can cause health problems like headaches, nausea and respiratory issues. Experts in healthy home remodeling opt to use low- or no-VOC paint to ensure that what goes on your walls doesn’t harm you.

Use sustainable materials

Healthy homes and sustainability go hand in hand. Sustainable materials consume less energy, reduce landfill waste and are generally better for the environment. There’s no shortage of these materials around, whether you’re looking for recycled glass and plastics, reclaimed wood, bamboo, etc. There’s also no shortage of unique ways to use these materials, whether you’re building a new coffee table, insulating your home or crafting outdoor furniture.

Also, look for anything with an Energy Star logo on it. These products consume less energy, are better for the environment and will save you money in the long run. These include appliances, windows, light bulbs and much more.

Protect your kids and fur babies

While you should always prioritize proper ventilation, it’s especially important during the remodel itself. These projects often expose previously unseen parts of your space and may free mold and mildew spores, asbestos and lead particles.

Ideally, you and your loved ones should have somewhere to stay during the remodel or at least avoid the portion of your home under construction. Unfortunately, not all of us have that luxury. Set up gates and barriers wherever possible to keep your children and pets clear of construction zones. Also, keep anything they play with out of the remodeling space to keep toxic materials out of their hands, paws or mouths. Even healthy home remodels can be messy, so the more you can do to safeguard your living space the better.

Healthy homes can enhance your quality of life — relieving allergies, keeping asthma at bay, and reducing stress — and following these tips can help you clean up your air and achieve your own healthy home. Good luck!

Paul Kocharhook is the owner of Pathway Design & Construction in Seattle and is a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of the MBAKS’s nearly 3,000 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.