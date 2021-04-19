Q: In last week’s column, you discussed basic, nonelectric bidet toilet seats. I found this interesting since I plan to buy a washing seat. But can you go into more detail about high-end bidet seats? If I’m going for it, I want to go all the way!

A: Toilet seats have been a hot topic lately. The good news is that bidet-style toilet seats, or washing seats, are now available in many price ranges and include features to accommodate all users. So if you want a bidet toilet seat, chances are you can find one that fits your needs.

High-end electronic washing seats can include some pretty extravagant features. They include heated seats, warm washing water with a pulsating and oscillating spray, warm air drying, UV light sanitation, LED night lights, odor-control systems and even a touch-screen remote control.

High-end washing seats can cost more than most toilets, and you do need an outlet with a ground-fault circuit interrupter installed nearby.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.