As a social species, humans thrive in companionship. But in our ever-busier lives, we often overlook the benefits of preserving time alone — to daydream, to breath, to be ourselves. Enjoying solitude is said to increase creativity, help us recharge, and attune to our sense of self.

One study, called the Rest Test, polling more than 18,000 people, showed that the activities we do alone are the most restorative. The top ten answers were solo activities like reading, spending time in nature, listening to music and “doing nothing in particular.”

A room of one’s own

At home, consciously creating a dedicated space helps. It can be a room, an outbuilding or even a single chair. Whatever your favored way to unwind, whether it be more active pursuits like kettlebell training or yoga, to artistic ones such as sketching, writing or crafting, or more passive ones like doing puzzles or reading, you can make a space of your own.

“Everyone knows they want a certain set of rooms in their home: a kitchen, a particular number of bedrooms and baths,” said Jeff Pelletier, managing principal and founder of Board & Vellum. “When you’re busy checking those boxes, it’s easy to forget to include the spaces that really make your home special and personal to you.”

“Whether it’s a hobby space where you’re actively working on a project, or a quiet space to relax and let go of the day — think about what type of space will help you de-stress,” he said.

In one Snohomish home, Board & Vellum designed a turret featuring two getaway spaces: a sitting room and a second lounge, accessed via a ship’s ladder.

Advertising

No matter your home’s footprint, however, “feel free to dream big,” Pelletier said — retreats can be any size.

A space to create

Zak Ames, an energy auditor and contractor, converted his free-standing Tangletown garage into a music studio where he can play acoustic guitar and organ. That time alone became even more valuable for Ames since renting out the lower floor of his home. With a futon, a half-bath and bookshelf, it’s guest-ready too.

He describes it as “kind of a creative space for creating art or playing music. It’s nice to be somewhere you really feel like you don’t have to worry about other people — where you can truly be in your own head space,” Ames said.

Keeping the studio clutter-free helps free his mind to relax, Ames finds.

“It’s been good to keep it sparsely decorated. There’s nothing there that needs working on or doing — there are no distractions. It’s almost like a chance to get away from your house,” Ames said.

Ames shifted the former garage contents to new storage sheds in the yard and decorated with sketches of jazz musicians marking a pre-COVID trip to Paris. The studio is fully insulated, so he can be as loud as he needs to without bugging his neighbors.

Advertising

Kirsten Conner, a residential interior designer whose tagline is “love where you live,” finds her clients are craving personal spaces of all kinds.

In Capitol Hill, one wife is interested in using a guest room space for yoga and meditation, while the husband is helping curate a media room with great acoustics in their remodel.

Another couple, with three young children, is designating their bedroom a grown-up zone with a writing desk and comfortable chairs to help them decompress alone or chat at the end of the day.

Renovating a Ballard kitchen, Conner saved an adjacent corner with southwestern exposure for a plant-based sitting area where the client can enjoy her morning coffee and reflect.

With many new home office/Zoom areas taking over public spaces since the pandemic shutdown, Conner said “the bedroom has become even more important as a place of quiet,” With more folks working at home together, privacy overall is an even bigger priority these days, she said.

Whether you are introverted or extroverted, Conner thinks creating “a place to sit and play” surrounded by things that bring you joy is crucial.

Advertising

In Snohomish, artist and author Anne Reeves has done just that with her home office-craft room.

Reeves, a prolific craftsperson who makes everything from vintage cigar-box purses to jewelry, is color-powered. “I call it visual vitamins — looking at what you love,” she said. She pens a blog called “Moments of Delight,” a destination for beauty in everyday life.

“When I’m in my office, it’s my museum of all the things I’ve created and sold,” Reeves said. “It’s all my inspiration in one place. People say, ‘that’s my favorite room in the house,’ because they get to walk in my brain. It’s my own hive mind.”

Festooned with jam jars filled with colored beads, painted Campbell soup cans for flower arrangements, fabric, yarn and ribbons — even a bin of colored sugar and sprinkles seven rows deep — every surface is popping with color and texture, yet in a crisp and organized white framework.

Supporting characters include an active cutting and sewing table, a collage wall of inspiration and a color swatch chart made of fabric.

In Hillman City, architect-trained contractor Sam Adams built his family’s “Hedge House,” — a “not quite a treehouse” in an unused spot of the yard. Born as a playhouse in 2017, it morphed into an art studio as his three children grew. When the dining table was taken over for homework and crafts during the pandemic, Adams used pine bead-board and panels salvaged from other projects to make a desk and shelving, installing a glue gun and supplies. The grade-school aged kids were encouraged to make messes.

Sponsored

Today, Adams uses it too.

“Occasionally, they use it when their more intrepid friends come over, but I get just as much use by visiting after work, sitting on the tiny couch, and imagining what it would be like to have a dad who would build me an art studio,” said Adams.

A hidden retreat

For the ultimate privacy, create a secret retreat. Board & Vellum designed a hideaway office disguised as a bookshelf in a West Seattle home.

“It’s the perfect spot to really get some heads-down work done without being distracted,” Pelletier said. “Kids love a secret room, but guess what — adults do, too!”

If you are space-challenged, Conner likes turning closets into mini offices — the bifold door sizes are easiest — but you can do it with standard closets too. For a small reading nook, Conner recommends a wingback chair or chaise lounge for the ultimate cozy seating.

Making space for you to recharge, even if just sitting for a few minutes a day over your coffee or cocoa, can make for a happier you when you rejoin the crowd.

Tips for Creating Your Retreat