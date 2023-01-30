When I was a child, a homeowner had constructed a magnificent tiny cabin for his kids. We immediately made this our clubhouse and meeting place for all outdoor adventures.

This one-room cabin measured just 8 feet deep by 12 feet long. It had a small covered front porch, but the walls were not; you could see the wood wall studs and the roof rafters. We didn’t care because we didn’t know any better at that age. We just wanted our own private little space away from our parents.

Mid-winter is as good a time as any to start planning a build for a playhouse or clubhouse. You can have extra fun if you include your little ones in this planning stage. Look at photos online for inspiration Ask your junior architects what they want in their space. Try to accommodate as many requests as possible that make sense. Talk to them about helping build it so they’ll have rich memories of the project as they grow older.

Spend 10 minutes looking inside the prefab sheds they sell at big box stores in your town for ideas. These sheds are basically carbon copies of the clubhouse I spent time in. They have simple wood floors, plain vanilla 2 by 4 walls, and the roof rafters can be 2 by 6s. Nothing about this is hard.

The first step in the process is to check with your local building and zoning department. You need to see what the stipulations might be for outdoor structures like a garden or storage shed. That’s what you’ll call this tiny building that you intend to create. You may discover that a structure like this can’t exceed a certain size and that it must be placed a certain distance from your property line.

The next biggest concern is wind. It’s not uncommon for wind and violent thunderstorms to blow outdoor sheds over. This happens if the tiny building is not secured to the ground. Buried concrete piers that extend below the frost level of your area do a great job of preventing your new construction from tumbling. Inexpensive metal connectors join to steel anchor bolts that are placed in these concrete piers. I have a series of videos that show you how to build these piers and place the anchor bolts.

Advertising

Building the floor and walls for this tiny building is also simple. I’d recommend you use treated floor joists as well as treated plywood. You can buy this plywood at most traditional lumber yards that sell treated dimensional lumber. If you use untreated plywood or oriented strand board (OSB), within a few years, it will start to rot and become spongy. You’ll discover more videos on my website showing you how to build the floor and the walls.

Framing the roof might be the most challenging aspect of this project. I have videos about this too, and you’ll discover that there are many helpful videos online showing you how to cut the simple rafters for a project like this. It’s very easy, and all you need is a simple framing square and a circular saw.

It’s best to plan ahead. The little urchins who will use this structure will grow out of it. Think about how you can use it once they are interested in other activities. Maybe you’ll use it to store your garden tractor, snow blower or other yard-care tools? If so, think about how you can add a ramp at a later date to get these things in and out of the shed.

Make use of natural light. The clubhouse I played in didn’t have a skylight. It had one small window. When the door was closed, it was pretty dark inside. With very little effort, you can install a simple skylight in the roof that will make all the difference in the world. As crazy as this sounds, a simple piece of plexiglass plastic laced into the roof shingles will suffice. Be sure to cover the wood roof sheathing with 30-pound tar paper to prevent wood rot, should you not be an expert roofer. This inexpensive material is installed before you nail on the asphalt shingles.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.