Each time it’s like a summer miracle. Just when most flowers begin to fade, somehow, starting from a gnarled, brown tuber that looks like an old piece of ginger, dahlias ignite the late summer garden with color. There may not be a more generous, easy-to-grow flower, especially if you want armfuls of blooms for arranging. The more flowers you snip, the more they make.

When people fall for dahlias, they fall hard. The flowers are like potato chips — you can’t have just one. It doesn’t help that there are thousands of varieties of dahlias to choose from and more coming every year. There are dinnerplates, with blooms bigger than your head, birdlike orchid types and every combination in between.

At dahlia society gatherings, it’s common to hear people say they have more than 100 varieties.

“The colors, the shapes, the flowers are just spectacular,” says Aimee Sherrill, who, with her husband Jerry, runs Dahlia Barn, a North Bend institution that has been selling tubers and cut flowers since 2004. From September through mid-October, they open the farm on weekends to highlight the beauty of dahlias at the height of bloom.

“They are just the best cut flower, and I like how they produce so much,” Sherrill says. “On a typical 4- to 6-inch bloom, you’ll get about 30-40 flowers per season. They are very generous with their flowers and their tubers.”

Their growth is prodigious above and below ground. If you plant five dahlia tubers in May, you may have 25-100 tubers by October.

“The northwest is their favorite climate,” Sherrill says. Although they hail from the Mexican high plains, they prefer Seattle’s milder summers and boosted humidity.

One thing about our climate that dahlias are still on the fence about is our winters. Technically they can survive cold temperatures down to about 10 degrees, but only in well-draining soil. If the garden bed stays soggy in the winter, they often rot. Dahlia aficionados, who are taking no chances, dig up and store their tubers after frost blackens the leaves.

Most dahlias are purchased as tubers between fall and spring. The best time for planting tubers is mid-May onward, about the same time you would plant your tomatoes, because the ground is warm and relatively dry. Planting in the muck of March will melt the tubers away. Alternatively, you can find potted tubers in nurseries during the early summer.

Dahlias ask for little beyond a sunny location and consistent watering. While slugs and snails may nibble on the emerging young growth, these plants are relatively free of pests and diseases. Proper spacing should forestall powdery mildew. All that rapid growth can get top-heavy, however, so staking is necessary for all but the most compact varieties.

“The easiest way is to plant in a row with two t-posts at the end of the row, adding three lines of twine as they grow,” Sherrill says. “The twine totally disappears once the foliage comes in.”

Now for the fun part — pick your favorite colors and the right sizes for your garden. Choosing a range of forms and sizes with similar colors creates exciting combinations in the garden and in arrangements.

Sunset tones of blush, orange and yellow are having a moment, Sherill says, but she loves white flowers to brighten up any grouping.

While dahlias usually scale 4-5 feet tall, knee-high “border dahlias” tuck easily at the front of a border, and don’t need staking. Love the bees? Include single, collarette or anemone dahlias with open centers, making the pollen easy to access. For flower arrangers, Sherrill says look for 2- to 8-inch sized flowers, especially the ball types, to deliver the longest vase life.

Dahlia tips

Location and planting:

Choose a well-drained location with at least 6 hours of sun.

Mix in compost to the area before planting. When temperatures are reliably over 60 degrees, plant the tuber 4- to 6-inches deep on its side with the eyes (growing tips) facing upward. If desired, apply optional slow-release, organic fertilizer with a lower nitrogen level (the first number in fertilizer ratios), such as 5-10-10.

Promote good air circulation to sidestep powdery mildew by placing each at least 24 inches apart. Set your stakes at planting.

In western Washington, don’t water until you see growth above ground.

If snail gangs are roaming, consider protecting your plants with a solid cloche or sprinkling Sluggo Plus as needed.

If keeping in the ground over winter, add 4 inches of compost in fall or spring.

Care:

Watering is key, especially between July and September, for abundant flower production. A deep soaking two or three times weekly is best. For a large bed, it may take up to 1 hour. Sherrill prefers soaker hoses to aboveground watering.

Pinch the growing tips off the central stalk when the plants are about 24 inches high, or above the fifth leaf from the ground, to encourage stronger stems, robust branching and more flowers. If you see an earwig, don’t worry — they won’t do any serious damage.

Reapply fertilizer after a month.

When the flowers come, cut, enjoy and repeat! Pick bouquets in the morning when temperatures are cool. Cut stems longer than your forearm, above a leaf, and plunge into water right away.

Fall: To dig or not to dig?