Q: I live in an old home that has not been updated in more than 20 years. I’ve started looking into buying a new home and have been hearing a lot about “high-performance.” What exactly does this mean when it comes to houses?

A: In the quest to achieve sustainable living and reducing our environmental footprint, the concept of high-performance homes has gained significant traction. If you’re in the market, exploring this option may prove to be an excellent decision.

So, what are the benefits and costs?

A high-performance home is a residential property that surpasses conventional building standards to achieve superior energy efficiency, durability, indoor air quality and overall comfort. These homes leverage a holistic approach that integrates various elements — insulation, windows, ventilation systems, appliances and renewable energy sources — to create a harmonious living environment.

Energy efficiency

One of their primary advantages is exceptional energy efficiency. Dwell Development solely builds sustainable, high-performance homes that are both Built Green 5-Star and net Zero Energy Ready, among the highest certification standards available in our region. We believe the right way to build a home is better for the planet and for homeowners.

They typically feature advanced insulation, airtight construction, improved heating and cooling systems and appliances and high-performance windows, resulting in significant reductions in energy consumption. We use heat pump water heaters and mini splits that can be two to three times more energy-efficient than conventional electric systems. Lower energy bills not only save homeowners money in the long run but also contribute to a greener future by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Comfort and air quality

Occupant comfort is prioritized through meticulous design and construction practices. Superior insulation and effective ventilation systems ensure stable indoor temperatures, minimal drafts or cold spots and prevent excessive heat. Additionally, features like triple-pane windows create a quieter and more peaceful living space.

Traditional homes often suffer from poor indoor air quality due to inadequate ventilation, dust accumulation and off-gassing from construction materials. These issues are combated with advanced ventilation systems, air filtration and the use of low-toxicity materials, resulting in healthier indoor environments. Dwell Development installs heat recovery ventilation (HRV) systems into each home, designed to replace stale indoor air with fresh air from the outside. The system filters the air as it comes into the home and uses a heat exchange process to capture heat from the outgoing air to preheat the fresh, cool air coming inside. This dramatically reduces energy bills and contributes to long-term health benefits for occupants.

Built to last — and lower carbon footprints

With durable materials and techniques that enhance structural integrity and resilience against natural disasters, these homes are built to last. They can withstand extreme weather conditions, reducing the risk of damage and the need for costly repairs.

By significantly reducing energy consumption and utilizing renewable energy sources, these residences have a considerably lower carbon footprint compared to conventional constructions. This eco-friendly approach helps conserve natural resources and contributes to a more sustainable future.

Despite the numerous benefits, it’s also essential to consider the associated costs:

Higher upfront costs

High-performance homes often require a higher initial investment. Advanced materials, technologies and design features can increase construction costs. However, this upfront cost can be offset by long-term savings in energy bills and maintenance fees.

Designing and constructing them often necessitates specialized expertise. Architects, contractors and engineers experienced in sustainable building practices may command higher fees. However, their expertise is vital to ensure the proper implementation of energy-efficient features and overall performance. For Dwell, 20-plus years in residential construction has galvanized our commitment to building the most sustainable homes in the country.

They offer substantial long-term savings, but the initial return on investment may take longer to realize. Homeowners must consider their plans and financial capacity when evaluating the cost-benefit ratio.

With their focus on reducing environmental impact, enhancing comfort and lowering energy bills, these homes embody the future of sustainable living.

Anthony Maschmedt is the principal of Dwell Development, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,700 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.