Q: I’ve been thinking about renovating my 1940s Craftsman to make it a bit more functional. Do you have any advice on how to get more out of my home without killing its charm?

A: American homeowners are investing more in remodeling and home improvements than ever before. Spending on renovations has surged since the pandemic and housing experts predict that trend will continue into the foreseeable future. Popularity does have its downsides and you should be prepared to wait longer than usual for a meeting with a qualified professional.

That said, there are a few key elements that all successful home improvement projects have in common. Here are three you’ll want to keep in mind:

Stay true to the original character

Sometimes during extensive remodeling projects, the building’s original character is lost in the shuffle. The result, according to experts, is a home that appears disjointed. With that in mind, staying true to your home’s original character should be one of your primary objectives when planning your design.

It is of utmost importance to capture and preserve the essence of your home in the remodel. New elements should not detract from its original beauty and charm. You can achieve this by keeping and/or enhancing some of the original elements. Some options include: refinishing existing hardwood flooring, reinstalling or replicating existing door/window trim or moldings and retaining interior ceiling or soffit details. Choose your modern amenities wisely, so they pair naturally with the original character of the room and home.

Optimize natural light

The right amount of illumination can make or break a room. Since the pandemic began, homeowners’ design preferences have changed, and abundant natural light is now one of the most sought-after features in home improvements.

Advertising

Of course, more lights or fixtures in your home doesn’t always mean better lighting. The key is to determine the size and placement of the windows and lighting based on your home’s layout and position on the lot. Different angles of light at different times of day should be considered when reconfiguring or remodeling your home. Work with an experienced professional who will keep these details in mind to ensure your improvements add character and balance to your space.

Connect with the outdoors

Having a connection to the outdoors has become increasingly valuable — especially for people who spend most of their time indoors. Whether you work from home remotely or are a stay-at-home parent or caregiver, interior design that keeps the outdoors in mind will improve your overall well-being.

Demand for outdoor living space is especially high among young homeowners who want to be outdoors, even when they’re inside. For those who desire a multifunctional indoor-outdoor space, designers advise using biophilic elements to bring the outdoors in. This can include: creating multilevel terraces, covered or sunken patios, window seats, garden windows and/or outdoor kitchens with living areas.

No matter what your home improvement needs are, it is always best to enlist the expertise of a professional remodeler to help guide you through the process.

To see some amazing remodels in person, mark your calendars for the remodeled homes tour on Saturday, Oct. 21 and visit www.remodeltour.com to register. Attendance is free, but preregistration is highly encouraged.

This event showcases homes that have been remodeled by top professionals in our industry. This year, the tour is showcasing 12 homes — six in-person and all 12 virtually. This is a unique opportunity that only happens once a year. If you do miss the live tour, you can still check out the virtual tour online!

While on tour, you can speak with top-notch remodeling professionals about your future projects, get ideas and inspiration and learn about the remodeling process from the best of the best in our industry.

Melissa Irons, Certified Builder, is marketing & operations manager at Irons Brothers Construction, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.