Going gas-free in the kitchen is better for the environment, studies have found, but gas stoves are still the most common cooktops in the country, and are considered vital to certain cuisines and techniques. Switching to induction or electric cooktops may be a big adjustment for many home cooks.

The L.A. Times test kitchen is currently equipped with both gas-powered ranges and induction cooktops. Each has benefits for executing great cooking at home and are useful in testing our recipes.

All that being said, like most stubborn people asked to change their ways, I’d rather not.

Gas-powered stoves are the standard for me and most professional cooks I know. Heat levels of high, medium, and low can be judged by eye, no matter what the dials on your stove say. Gas offers the cook a nimble maneuverability as heat levels can be adjusted quicker than with electric. It also allows you to use whatever pans you have, something induction can’t do, because induction requires magnetic material in the pots to react with the copper coils in the stove. And when it comes to the sheer amount of heat gas can produce, it once again bests electric and induction, which can’t reach jet-engine-levels of hot for things like searing steaks or making char-kissed stir-fries.

And the flame casts a certain spell: It’s really alluring to see the power of a flame light up. The visuals are part of the appeal.

However, for all of the wonders of gas, I admit that it does create a lot of excess heat and energy, which electric and induction stoves do not do. As someone who has lived with tiny apartment kitchens in both New York City and Los Angeles, I can attest to the ambient heating power that can come from a single burner. If it’s wintertime, that heating can be nice. But if it’s hot outside — like it is a lot of the time in L.A. — it can mean every single dinner party I throw requires me to take a shower right before the guests come over. Now imagine the heat in kitchens inside your favorite restaurants.

I’m neither a fan nor a detractor of induction and electric cooking — I get why people use them both. And I have found that, although the experience of cooking on them is different from cooking with gas, by and large, you can get pretty much the same results.

Electric cooktops conduct heat thermally, meaning, from hot coil to hot pan to your food. This is just like a gas flame, except the heat is concentrated on the bottom of the pan with electric versus wherever the flame touches the pan — which can sometimes be the sides, too — with gas.

With induction, however, the things you can do are both limited and expanded. Induction cooking works by electric coils heating copper wiring that reacts with magnetic material in certain pots and pans to transmit heat. This means that the heat transfer is faster than gas or regular electric — that pot of water you need to make pasta will come to a boil faster. It also means that the pans you use will heat up quicker. Instead of waiting several minutes for a pan on a gas stove to get hot, pans on induction stoves are hot in under a minute.

There are drawbacks to induction, of course. You can get the pan hot quicker, but it can’t maintain nor reach the heat levels required for stir-frying and steak-searing that gas can. And because induction heat requires certain pots and pans, you may have to buy a new cookware set to use it. However, the ability to maintain more precise temperatures under that high threshold is great for things like simmering, where you want slow and steady heat without having to fiddle back and forth with a hot-spot-prone gas flame.

All comparisons aside, though, I think that most home cooks will eventually be able to adapt their recipes easily to using induction or electric cooktops. Aside from those rare times where I cook a steak, I don’t need that high of heat for cooking at home — and let’s be honest, I could live the rest of my life without setting off the fire alarm and having to open every window in my house to dissipate the smoke caused by that single pan.

After some thought, and the idea of cooler kitchen temps in my future as well, I would prefer to go gas-less sooner rather than later. If it’s coming, why not embrace it? We can begin to adapt to all its many possibilities, rather than concentrate on the one thing it lacks.