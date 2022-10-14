It’s said that a fresh coat of paint works wonders — and that’s especially the case with your home’s exterior.

To state the obvious, the outside of your home is the first part of it that people see. That’s true for visitors and potential buyers, of course — but don’t forget that it’s true for you, too. And while maximum curb appeal is important when you’re hoping to sell your house, don’t discount the importance of coming home to an attractive domicile with beautiful exteriors.

“A clean look on a house automatically will change the feeling,” says Nick Schirliu, co-owner of Renton-based American Classic Painters. “Just a simple pressure wash and fresh coat of paint will totally change the look of the house.”

This past spring, Karen Anderson of Ballard decided to repaint her century-old home, which had most recently been painted in a “goopy” gray paint that she says just wasn’t working for her anymore.

“I thought, ‘My house looks really dull and outdated,’” Anderson says. “It just lacked depth somehow. The house looked very forgettable.”

After working with Seattle-based color consultant Emily Lauderback Stewart, Anderson updated her home using a vibrant dark gray paint from Benjamin Moore’s premium Aura line.

“It’s this dark gray that in sunlight kind of looks dark brown and in other light kind of looks dark amethyst,” Anderson says. “It’s stunning. It’s awesome.”

Furthermore, she says the freshness and quality of the paint and its application make her home look like a metaphorical million bucks (or more). Her take is that the house now looks “expensive.”

“My house went from looking like a beat-up old Ballard house to ‘wow,’” she says.

Read on for pro tips on how to use housepaint to create that “wow factor” for your own home.

Before you begin

Whether you are painting the exterior yourself or hiring a professional for the job, taking some time beforehand to prepare your home will help ensure a successful outcome.

“Curb appeal is important, but if you don’t have a properly prepped paint job, you’re not going to have curb appeal for very long,” says Jeff Dupont, owner of Seattle-based Sound Painting Solutions.

To start, clear out all of the spaces around your house so the painting crew can do their job properly.

“If you have hanging lights or patio furniture, plants that are hanging, you want to get those all off and away from the house,” says Matt Houghton, owner of Tera Painting, based in Seattle’s Lake City area. It’s a good idea to cut back any landscaping to a couple of feet from the house, he says.

Also, give your home a good pressure wash to get rid of cobwebs and other imperfections, and be aware that homes built before the late 1970s are likely to have lead-based paint in their lower paint layers.

“All that old lead paint is oil-based, and oil-based paint never fully dries. It’s a different technology than the latex stuff,” Houghton says. “[Oil-based paint] becomes brittle over time as it dries out and becomes less flexible, and it tends to release from the surface — we call it delamination — and it’ll totally release from the wood.”

Tests for the presence of lead in your paint can be found at places such as Home Depot and paint stores.

Choosing a paint

When selecting your paint, it’s important to know which types of paint should be applied to which surfaces.

“Typically for older homes, we use flat paint,” Dupont says. “The higher the sheen, the more durable it’s going to be, but the more imperfections you’re going to see. So if you have real rough siding, like you’re going to see on a 1920s bungalow, you would probably use flat paint.”

He says satin is a more durable choice “but it’s going to show more imperfections.”

For older homes, Dupont recommends splitting the difference: Use flat paint for the siding, and a satin or semi-gloss paint on the trim.

Schirliu agrees flat paint will better hide imperfections such as peeling paint. “With a low luster, they’ll be more visible,” he says. But “a low luster will give extra protection to the house, maybe another year or two.”

As far as brands, Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams paints are the typical choices for many local paint professionals. When in doubt, Dupont says, get the best-quality paint possible.

“It doesn’t really matter what paint you use as long as you’re using a higher-quality line,” he says.

Color considerations

The list of potential hues and shades for your home’s exterior is seemingly endless. But no matter what colors you go for, Nik Palladino, the co-owner of Phinney Ridge Painting, recommends using a traditional color scheme, especially on classic Seattle-style homes.

To maximize a home’s curb appeal, Palladino says he makes all of its decorative elements (“their fascias and their soffits and their belly bands and their front porch post and beam wraps”) are painted in an off-white trim color.

“It just accentuates those features so much more than if they’re painted [the] siding color,” he says. “It just looks so much better. Those trim surfaces are what give a craftsman or a foursquare or a Tudor their definition. Those trim surfaces are what provide contrast.”

Another important factor: Darker paint can absorb the sun’s heat, which raises the home’s — and potentially the neighborhood’s — temperature.

“Not only have they made their home warmer — which means more energy toward air conditioning — but they’re also ruining the materials that are on their house,” Palladino says. This can be especially true on the south side of the house, which takes the brunt of the sun’s rays.

“I like to emphasize with people the fact that the colors they pick determine the performance of the paint job, the performance of the siding, and ultimately their cost of ownership, as well as the environmental component,” he says.