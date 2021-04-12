Q: I’m looking to install a bidet toilet seat, but I don’t want to run an electrical line to my toilet area. Do they make bidet seats that don’t have to plug into a power outlet? I want to keep this plumbing project as simple as possible.

A: The good news is that you can purchase “manual” bidet toilet seats that do not require an electrical power source. The bad news? A manual model usually does not include the fancy features found in electronic bidet seats.

The most noticeable difference for a manual model is the lack of electrically heated washing water. Instead, a manual bidet seat connects to the toilet’s water supply line, and can include some hand-operated features such as adjustable spray washing and water pressure settings; a self-rinsing, retractable bidet wand; and a quiet-close seat.

So if you don’t need all the electronic bells and whistles, a manual bidet toilet seat can offer a simple, power-free option.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.