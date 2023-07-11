When it comes to entertaining, the host often dresses up a dining table to enhance food pairing or to create a decorative tablescape. But why not dress up your kitchen and even casual dining areas year-round?

If you are looking to showcase decorative elements in your home in a creative way, here are some tips.

1. Select some of your favorite things. There is no reason you can’t decorate with items you love — just be sure not to overdo it. In many cases, less is more.

2. Look for both color and texture. These elements can often serve as your creative guide.

3. Transition your décor. Experiment with rotating your décor depending on the season or occasion.

4. Use black or white. White is a wonderful foundation color, while black adds a sense of glam and elegance.

5. Stay away from trendy pieces. It is better to chose pieces that will stand the test of time.

6. Add reflective surfaces such as mirrors. These elements can really glam up your table.

7. Try using real or dried fruits as décor elements. They not only add color, but they are relatively inexpensive.

8. Look for interesting bowls and vessels to display your décor.

9. Don’t be afraid to display a minimalist look. Oftentimes single items displayed well can have an impact.