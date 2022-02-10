In the mountains near Leavenworth, just about everybody has sign in their home. It’s a running joke that you’re not allowed to own a rustic cabin without an inspirational message posted somewhere inside.

Sentimental catchphrases notwithstanding, a sign on your property can be a useful addition and add a homespun touch to your living space. Clever signs add whimsy, while a simple “Guest Parking” sign can clear up confusion among your visitors.

But where do you get a nice-looking sign? Many manufactured signs look cheap and flimsy. They can be more tacky than elegant.

Do-it-yourself wood signs have the capacity to be both pragmatic and a work of art. And creating anything by hand automatically makes it unique.

Carving a wood sign is straightforward and requires minimal tools. Here’s how you can create your own rustic sign in a weekend.

Step 1: Choose a location

If this is your first time doing a carving project, don’t start with a sign that needs to be in a place of prominence. Do a practice sign first. Think of something useful for the garage, say, then work up to your showpiece.

Next, figure out roughly the size of sign you want for the space. I play around with different sized pieces of scrap wood until I find the right proportions and a general shape that looks nice.

Step 2: Source your wood

With your dimensions in hand, it’s time to find a nice slab of wood. What you select should match the surroundings and your style: Do you want, for instance, rustic barnwood, or a modern, polished look?

My go-to wood is cedar for a number of reasons. It ages well outside, so it’s a good option for signs exposed to the elements. It’s soft, so the carving step is easy on your hands. And it grows locally, so I’m not buying something that’s been shipped across the planet. As a bonus, cedar fits in well in both rustic and modern homes.

While cedar is my first choice, it’s also fun to play with beat-up vintage wood that you scavenge or buy from a reuse center. These pieces really shine when combined with rusty odds and ends from antique stores or your attic.

Hardwoods are beautiful, but if you select one, know that the carving process will be more difficult.

Step 3: Stain the wood

This part is optional; you can stain the sign after you carve or leave it natural. But if I’m using a light-colored stain, I usually apply it to the board and let it dry before I carve. This saves time overall — if you stain after carving, the process can be more tedious.

Step 4: Select a font or image

If your sign will only have words, play around with fonts on a computer until you land on one you like. Be sure to save the file as your “style guide” so you can create matching signs in the future.

Beginners should keep it simple for their first sign — don’t try a long poem or a Bible verse with lots of tiny lettering. A simple “Welcome” or your house numbers are good places to start.

As you gain experience, try out images and patterns. You can carve a landscape using relief (carved out space), with the uncarved areas acting as the foreground. Or toy around with different depths as you carve. Coupled with stain and paint, you can quickly add multiple layers of depth to a sign.

Some signs have the words or images pop forward, with the wood around them removed. This will make your lettering jump out, but it’s a lot more work since you’re removing more material. I use hand tools, so I tend to carve out the lettering or images, and I find this goes faster.

When using images, it’s helpful to have a design that’s more “blocky” — in other words, fine details tend to get lost, whereas simple designs and shapes are easier to create and recognize. When I’ve tried to carve trees, for example, the detailed branches become hard to identify. However, a simple outline of a hiker is easy to make out. Also, smaller letters are harder to carve than bigger, simple shapes.

Step 5: Trace the design

Once you have a design, print out your lettering and images and lay them out on your board. Double-check your position — and spelling!

Gently tape down the paper and slide a sheet of tracing paper between the design and the board. Use a pencil to firmly trace around each letter. If an area has detail, color in the space that will be removed so you don’t miss any components.

Step 6: Begin to carve

This is the specialty tool part of the project. A set of handcarving tools is worth the investment if you are going to make more than a single sign, because what you create with them would cost hundreds of dollars to commission.

Handcarving tools are specifically designed for this type of work, so they are extremely sharp. Gloves are a good idea, and don’t let young children “help” you.

Of my set of nine tools, I use three of them about 99% of the time.

The first is a straight cutting tool. Pressing down firmly, I use this tool to follow the traced patterns on my board. This cuts a clear outer edge for the spaces that will be removed. It’s important to press straight down and not at an angle.

Once the outline is finished, switch to the scooping tools. The U-shaped tool is useful for carving out tight spaces, while the C-shaped blade is used for general scraping on larger areas.

You start to see progress pretty fast, and this is the rewarding part of the project.

Getting everything even and smooth can get tedious, but remember that you don’t have to be perfect — it’s a rustic handcarved project after all. Also, it doesn’t take much carving to create a noticeable relief. A quarter-inch of depth can be sufficient depending on the look you want.

Step 7: Paint the details

On my first few signs, I simply left the carved lettering untreated. But the letters attained a dingy appearance over time when left outdoors, so now I paint the carved portions.

For this, I use a tiny paintbrush and some exterior house paint so my lettering matches the house. Fortunately, our house color is quite dark, so the lettering shows well. Paint, especially in a dark color, can also fill in some carving imperfections.

You could also choose a dark stain for the lettering — just be sure it’s sufficiently darker than the rest of the wood to make it stand out.

Step 8: Hang your sign

Wall art can be hung like a painting. Exterior signs can get screwed into the side of your house or mounted with a post.

Recently, I’ve been sourcing posts by scavenging interesting fallen branches and old recycled fence posts with colorful patina. Before I bury them, I coat the bottom with epoxy and paint it to protect it from rot.

You can also combine your wood sign with upcycled artifacts. Old handsaws and other tools make for great background elements. Antique sporting goods — think water skis and snowshoes — are also terrific items to add as accessories.

You can use old bits of chain to hang signs, or layer items behind a sign to give it additional depth. When doing this, less can be more when it comes to the carved detail. Simple lettering will contrast nicely with a busy background.

Once you get the hang of it, you’ll start noticing all kinds of places where a sign would showcase your personality or add useful information to your home. And you’ll have the skills to make exactly what you want.

Writer and general contractor Jeff Layton has been in construction most of his adult life as a home remodeler, landlord and Airbnb host. He is the owner of the Seattle-based deck company Open Space Design.