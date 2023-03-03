Does the thought of organizing your home make you feel overwhelmed, anxious or emotional? You may be a perfect candidate for a professional home organizer. Jean Prominski, who owns the home-organization company Seattle Sparkle, says there are a few telltale signs that you could use a helping hand shedding that burdensome clutter.

The neurodivergent. Many people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) struggle with executive functions like organization. For Prominski, neurodivergent individuals are her most common client. “A good home organizer can teach you systems that work for you, personally, as well as techniques for making organizing faster and easier,” Prominski says.

Too close for comfort. Despite the best of intentions, close friends can become impatient, judgmental and bossy when organizing. “Home organizers offer neutral third-parties who can help someone (virtually or in person) without a whole lot of baggage,” Prominski says. “We also help you create good habits for ongoing maintenance.”

Feeling shame. If you’ve had negative experiences with loved ones shaming you for your cluttered ways, it can feel embarrassing to have others see your space. Prominski has seen people go as far as banning loved ones from visiting. A professional organizer shows compassion, she says, and is nonjudgmental, creating a safe space for organizing.

Lost items. Where did the scissors go? What about your charger? If you constantly have items disappear or buy things in multiples because you can’t remember where you put them, a home organizer can teach positive habit development for proper storage. “It’s a big part of what I do,” Prominski says.

Where does it belong? You shove gifts, mail or recently purchased items into a closet to get them out of sight. Objects are piled high with the intention of handling it later. But a professional knows it’s best to put it away, not put it down, and they are trained at finding the best, most rational home for everything.

Advertising

Too much stuff. The garage has been taken over by old bikes, paint and knickknacks. The fridge keeps expired food. You keep travel samples of bathroom supplies and kid toys, even though they’re in college. A pro can assist with clearing the space and starting fresh with things you still use or cherish.

Emotional challenges. After losing a loved one, going through a breakup or becoming an empty nester, our items can become laced with deep sentiment. Working through these feelings can make it very hard to access your executive functioning skills. “A home organizer can help you make difficult decisions about what to keep and let go of,” says Prominski.

Time to move. You never know how much stuff you have until it’s time to move. An organizer can make the transition seamless by helping prepare and declutter on the front end and unpack in an orderly fashion on the back end.

Prominski recommends that before hiring anyone, you should check out their formal training, education and experience in relation to your particular problem area. Also, instead of choosing someone strictly by price, look for one with the personality and skill set that matches your needs.

Marc Freeman is a freelance writer living in the Greater Seattle area.