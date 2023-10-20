Halloween season is upon us. It’s that time of year when we revel in all things spooky — ghosts, goblins, vampires — and 150,000 couples inevitably dress up in matching Barbie and Ken rollerblading costumes. It’s a chilling time of year. But there’s one thing that should never be chilly: your home.

You can keep your house warm, cozy and filled with the delightful scent of cinnamon and apple cider, a place where your little witches and monsters can snuggle up after returning from their candy-collecting adventures. You can also save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

So, grab your caldron of hot cocoa, light those pumpkin-scented candles you claim you hate but secretly love, and learn how to make your home the coziest haunt on the block.

1. Install scary-smart thermostats

These ghastly gadgets are perfect for controlling your heating and cooling systems — and save you money and energy in the process. Whenever you’re haunting your home, smart thermostats can learn your schedule and turn on or off when they know you’ll be around. Smart thermostats come equipped with motion sensors that know when a presence (human or otherwise) is creeping from room to room and adjust your temperature accordingly.

These thermostats can keep your spirits calm by improving your home’s indoor air quality and tracking humidity, for few things are scarier than black mold. You’ll also receive spine-tingling alerts for air quality updates, filter changes, temperature trends and power outages.

2. Put the “eek” in eco-friendly insulation

Insulate your eerie abode with eco-friendly materials that are as sustainable as they are effective. Here are a few insulation options of which your poltergeists will surely approve.

Fiberglass: Fiberglass comprises roughly 80% recycled glass and is one of the most effective insulation options that won’t frighten your budget.

Cellulose: Made from up to 85% recycled paper and paper waste, cellulose resurrects old paper from the dead to keep your creepy cottage comfortable.

Polystyrene: While less eco-friendly due to its plastic composition, polystyrene is highly resistant and prevents your bones from chilling by retaining heat.

3. Fear your open fireplace

Here’s some terrifying news: Your open fireplace damper can allow as much heated air to escape through your chimney as an open 48-inch window. In other words, while a roaring fire brings comfort, it can also make over 20,000 cubic feet of heated air vanish without a trace every hour. Keep your house comfy and cost-effective by ensuring your flue is tightly closed when your hearth is not glowing. If you find it impossible to resist the allure of splintering flames, install a set of doors to keep heated air inside.

4. Clear a path for the heat

Are you unable to solve the mystery of why your dwelling isn’t heating up? The culprit might be your furniture obstructing the flow of warmth into your rooms. This malevolent act drains your wealth and beckons an icy embrace. Reverse the curse of heat flow disruption by freeing your vents from the confines of your furniture.

5. Bring your walls to life

Radiant wall panels cast their heat like a spectral incantation, enveloping your room in otherworldly warmth. Your walls and furniture become vessels for this ghostly heat, transforming them into conduits of comfort and conjuring an evenly heated environment.

Radiant wall panels utilize electrical-resistance heating technology. When electricity surges through them, they awaken and command the surrounding surfaces of your home to submit to their warmth. They are as silent as a cemetery, take up as much space as a shadow on your wall and bestow a cloak of comfort upon your surroundings.

Radiant heating panels are also a boon to those afflicted with allergens. They do not stir the air, sparing you the torment of airborne specters like dust and dander.

6. Banish the dead air

Seal your windows by shrouding their interiors with plastic film. These ethereal insulating kits, comprised of double-sided tape and plastic film, become nearly invisible when blow-dried. Place the film on select windows and patio doors or confine it to empty rooms. While window-sealing kits come in various sizes, they only work with aluminum, wood and vinyl-clad molding. When installed effectively, you can enjoy an energy bill savings of 10%–25%

Are your windows chattering like restless spirits? Heat may be escaping through their frames. Seal these rifts with puttylike rope caulk and begin shrink-wrapping before winter’s icy grip takes hold.

7. Avoid HVAC horrors

Ward off energy-sapping specters by changing your HVAC filter every three months and reap the rewards of reduced energy costs.

But beware, for the signs of a failing HVAC system are as ominous as the midnight hour. If the machine’s run times become excessive, or eerie fluid seeps in around its frame or it exhales feeble or unnatural airs, your HVAC is on its way toward expiration.

Should you dare to replace your HVAC system with a newer, more energy-efficient model, seek out heating systems with Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AFUE) ratings. These arcane symbols, bearing the numbers 80% and 90%, reveal the furnace’s capacity to turn fuel into heat. The higher the number, the more potent the enchantment.

Paul Kocharhook is the owner of Pathway Design & Construction in Seattle and is a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of the MBAKS’s nearly 3,000 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.