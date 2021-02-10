Sometimes the best design ideas are unexpected ones.

Surprise elements can often help inspire a creative look in a room. Not sure where to start? Here are seven ideas.

1. Creative shelving. There are a lot of options that can serve as a welcome break from traditional bookshelves, ranging from reclaimed wood to wall-mounted skateboards.

2. Artificial plants. Gone are the days when silk or dried flowers were the only fake-greenery options. Think tropical!

3. Removable wall stickers. Wallpaper remains more popular than ever. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge, opt for removable wall-sticker art instead.

4. Global pieces. Items from around the world will add interest to a space and serve as a conversation starter.

5. Metals. From hardware to accent pieces, these elements add both color and texture.

6. Architectural enhancements. Have a floor-to-ceiling bookcase? Trying adding a decorative ladder as a highlight.

7. Unique lighting. Chandeliers, wall sconces and other features can be a fun way to infuse character into a space.