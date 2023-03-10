We’re a family of four living in 1,200 square feet. We have no garage, no attic, no spare bedroom and no pantry. We do have a basement, and out of necessity, it serves a lot of purposes. It also defaults as the place where things go to die.

Basements become dumping grounds because it’s easier to stash a box down there instead of dealing with its contents. Don’t take the easy way out, says Laura Leist, a certified professional organizer and founder of Eliminate Chaos in Redmond.

“Why not make the decisions now, while it’s more fresh in your head, instead of boxing it up and setting it in the basement?” she says. “Because later on — in 5 years, 10 years, 15 years — those decisions are going to be harder. It’s going to be a jumbled mess.”

Leist encourages everyone, including her own dad and stepmom, to go through their belongings now, instead of deferring the inevitable.

“So many people say, ‘I’m going to do that someday.’ And that ‘someday’ never comes,” Leist says. “If you don’t make those decisions on your own, somebody else is going to make them for you.”

“Just do it now. Resist the urge to put stuff in the basement,” she says.

I’ve been going after my basement a couple hours here and there since the holidays. Seattle houses are small (unless you’re fabulously wealthy), so we city dwellers have to constantly edit our possessions to keep them from taking over. It’s nonstop. The reward is purging excess clutter makes a small house feel bigger and more functional.

I’m making more room for life, not stuff. Here are some lessons I learned along the way:

Lesson No. 1: More bins will not make you more organized

More bins will just hold more clutter.

It’s tempting to make your storage look pretty with a neat line of uniform containers like the lies you see on Instagram. I wound up recycling piles of boxes because I was using them as an excuse to hoard more stuff.

“Sometimes people run out and buy all these bins. ‘Ok, I’m just going to throw this in here.’ That’s just putting a Band-Aid on the problem,” Leist says. “You’re just re-binning things instead of thinking about why am I storing this stuff?”

In certain cases, it does make sense to buy bins. For clients in a Capitol Hill penthouse, Leist upgraded their cardboard boxes to plastic bins from The Container Store after a water leak in their storage room.

I already owned a couple of plastic bins, which I bought a decade ago on sale at Target. Don’t make the same mistake I did: Tapered sides waste a surprising amount of space. Get bins with straight sides for easy stacking.

Lesson No. 2: The more stuff you buy, the more stuff you have to organize

I grew up in the suburbs where we went to the mall for fun. Talk about consumerist culture! Lucky for me, inflation and a high cost of living is keeping me from shopping. You can’t spend money if you don’t have it.

Is online shopping your weakness? Leave your purchases in your cart at least a day before you click “buy.” Maybe you’ll find you don’t need it after all.

Think about how much room you have before you go nuts on a Costco run. You can’t have more than what fits in your space, even if it’s a good bargain.

Key takeaway: Be more intentional about what you bring into the house. Save yourself from one more thing to manage, and save yourself money too.

Lesson No. 3: Send it to a better place

Some people can’t let go of things they spent good money on, even if they’re not going to use it again. The sentimental items — pictures, Mom’s china, kids’ artwork — are even harder to part with.

What do you hold onto? Questions you need to ask: When was the last time I used this? Will I use it again? Does it make sense in this space? Does it get me to the goal I have for this space?

“The biggest thing for people is they don’t want to just put it in the landfill,” says Linda Deppa, a certified professional organizer and owner of Uncluttered Professional Organizing and Photo Organizing Services in Lynnwood. “People are a lot more willing to let go of things if they give them to people who can use it.”

Bingo.

Leist sent her mom’s china to a women’s shelter where the matching set can be used and enjoyed, and her clothes to Mary’s Place, where they are given away for free. Find an organization whose mission you support, so you’ll feel good about donating.

My problem is hoarding things that can be recycled, but not in the regular blue bin. So instead, it piles up in my basement.

Single socks go to Threadcycle, burnt-out light bulbs go to Ridwell, squeezed-out toothpaste tubes go to TerraCycle. Books get dropped off at the nearest Little Free Library. Plastic film goes in the bin in front of the grocery store.

Complete each task and reclaim that space.

Lesson No. 4: Consider your chapter in life

Fact: When you have young kids, your house is a revolving door of stuff. Even Marie Kondo admits she’s “kind of given up” on tidying now that she’s a mom of three. Now she gets it.

Parents are often embarrassed when they show Deppa their basements.

“You have kids,” she tells them. “Listen, our kids keep us very busy. Our work schedules. It is hard to get to those piles of toys. It builds, and builds and builds.”

Be kind to yourself. I (finally!) got rid of all the baby stuff — and my child is a middle schooler. In different phases of life, we have different needs. There isn’t a set in stone time frame for letting it go. Don’t beat yourself up if you have a box of maternity clothes because you’re not quite ready to close that chapter.

You’ll know when you’re ready.

Lesson No. 5: Get the kids involved

There is so much stuff that comes with little people. So, it’s never too early to teach them how to edit their possessions. I encouraged my kids to go through their toys and put them in “yes,” “no” and “maybe” piles. And maybe they will go through 100 stuffies and cull one.

That’s OK; it’s a start.

Lesson No. 6: The money’s already gone

You paid so much for something you feel bad getting rid of it.

You could try recouping some money by selling it. You’ll need to take nice pictures, list the items, keep track of messages, manage transactions and meetups.

“What’s your time worth?” Leist asks. “Is it worth it to do consignment, or can you put it on Facebook Marketplace? Nextdoor? OfferUp? A Buy Nothing group? Could you just donate it and take a tax deduction?”

If you do list it and it doesn’t sell quickly, donate it. Time is money.

Lesson No. 7: Give yourself grace

You’re so overwhelmed with work and the kids, and that mess of boxes makes you want to turn around and run away. Sound about right?

“It took years to get that way. It’s going to take more time to get organized,” Deppa says. “You start in one corner of your basement. Look at one shelf. Look at one dresser. Look at a cabinet and do that. And be successful.”

“Even if it’s a small step, it’s a step in the right direction,” Deppa says.

My goal was to get all the piles off the ground. I mostly accomplished that, plus cleared off an entire shelf to store luggage. I still have a long way to go, but it’s progress. One box at a time.