Q: My home has become a boring mess over the last year and I want to make some changes for spring. What are the easiest steps I can take to make my house feel like home again?

A: If there was ever a time to freshen up your home and lift your mood, now is the time. As spring sets in and nature comes alive with cherry blossoms and cheery birdsong, our homes and souls are ready for a change. We want light, bright, open spaces that awaken all our senses and welcome in all of life’s possibilities. Here are a few easy and fun things you can do to transform your home and feel great this spring.

Remix the furniture

There is no better elixir for lifting your mood and pushing you into action than rearranging furniture. Can you place the sofa on another wall, under the window or with its back to the walkway? Is there an accent chair from another room that you can swap out? How about repurposing a bedroom dresser or bench as a new focal piece in the foyer?

Look anew at the furniture in each room of your home. Experiment with a sense of adventure as you move it around. Use it in new ways and in different contexts. You’ll be surprised by how rewarding switching things around can be. It’s so simple but can change the entire feeling of your space.

Declutter and spring clean

If you want to facilitate big changes and get creative with a new layout, a good old-fashioned spring cleaning and decluttering session will do you and your home a world of good. Not only does removing stuff from a room reveal the winter dust bunnies, but it will also help you reconsider every item before it goes back into the room.

Start with moving all décor items, chairs and small furniture out of the room. Shake out small rugs, dust and vacuum deep into the corners. When it’s time to put things back, evaluate each item and ask yourself if you really need it. Does it still fit your style? Does it serve a practical use? Be strict when deciding.

Change the art

In remodeling, artwork is often the neglected child, the last thing on the list of things to think about — and only if there’s any money left. But artwork is about so much more than just filling empty wall space. It’s a wonderful way to give direction to your color scheme, and it can add some punchy drama to any room. Consider moving your old artwork around and adding a new piece or two.

The biggest mistake we make with art is being too conservative with size — if you love it, don’t be afraid to go big. If you can’t find a piece you like that’s big enough to stand alone, group together a selection of wall art to add visual interest to counterbalance the weight of the furniture. Also, replacing a dated frame with something more current is an easy way to give a favorite piece new life and make your room feel up-to-date.

Go light and bright with color and texture

It’s time to fold away the dark, muted, heavy textiles, drapes, cushions and throws, and bring out lighter textures, linens and splashes of fresh color. An easy way to add new color is to take a cue from a favorite (or new) artwork or rug and lift one or two of its hues to repeat in soft furnishings, scatter cushions, and décor items. If you feel inspired to add more color on a bigger scale, get a paint match and apply it to an accent wall or old piece of furniture.

Move heavy furniture away from the windows, open them up and add sheer drapes where you want to soften harsh lines. Large leaning mirrors are a wonderful way to add depth and reflect light and views from nature into your house.

Let nature in with fresh flowers

It’s hard to miss the daffodils, tulips and blooms for sale at every store. Embrace these fully to bring life and color to your home and front entrance. You can buy plants or clip branches of budding leaves and blossoms from the garden and arrange them in a large, clear glass vase for the dining table. While you’re at it, open up the patio doors and let the sounds and fragrances of nature lure you outside to feel the sun on your skin and enjoy the glory of spring. The outdoors are calling.

Mia Hannom is the owner of In Form Design, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling, or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of the MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.