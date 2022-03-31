Selling your home quickly isn’t a problem in today’s market. According to Seattle-area real estate professionals, even the most tired of homes — if dressed up a bit — are selling in no time, often for more than the asking price.

Heather Maddox, a broker with Windermere Real Estate in Renton, says sellers still need to make their home stand out from the crowd and make a strong first impression. Most of the houses she’s selling go on the market on a Wednesday or Thursday, with offers due the following Monday or Tuesday.

This high volume of shoppers walking through a home encourages competition not only among buyers but also sellers. In such a hot market, it pays to make your home stand apart from the others.

“You want to be ‘the house of the week,’ ” says Danny Adamson, a broker at Seattle’s Lake & Company Real Estate. That means showing buyers that the home they’re bidding on won’t need much work before they move in.

Dozens of potential buyers will tour your home during the initial selling window, then present offers that they hope will rise above the rest. According to Adamson, offers of $100,000 to $200,000 above the listing price are not uncommon.

“You want to give buyers a feeling of walking in and thinking, ‘Wow, this house is so well-maintained and move-in ready, there is nothing I have to do right away,’ ” Maddox says. “Buyers in this market are having to use all their extra cash to buy the home for over the asking price and make up for appraisal gaps, so they don’t have extra money for updates when they move in.”

Homebuyers are also aware of current labor and materials shortages. If they need to have their new kitchen painted, for example, it may be a while before they find someone who can do it.

For sellers who have the time and means to make these upgrades before putting their home on the market, Adamson says that spending $15,000 to $25,000 on upgrades can add $100,000 to their final sale price.

Whether you are selling your home soon or just beginning the process of getting it market-ready, here are five upgrades that will make an impression with potential buyers.

1. Declutter and plan to decamp

Decluttering is among the most important tasks a homeowner can undertake, brokers say. Eliminate anything that “personalizes” the home — your knickknacks, family photos, antique mug collection, the wall of kids’ art. “You want buyers to say, ‘Remember that house with the amazing vaulted ceiling in the living room?’ Not, ‘Remember that house with all the old mugs?’ ” Maddox says.

Small houses may require extra cleanup. Maddox’s rule of thumb: Reduce the contents of all cabinets and closets by at least half. Instead of wondering why your house is so small, buyers may notice instead how much “extra” space there is inside cabinets and drawers.

When you list your home, create a plan you can enact quickly that includes decluttering and moving items into a basement, attic or off-site location, Adamson says. Then find a place where you can spend your days and, if possible, nights while your home is on the market.

“We want a listing to be vacant,” says Sydnie Taylor, another broker at Lake & Company. “Otherwise, [sellers are] dealing with calls every 10 minutes from agents trying to get in to see the home, plus the open houses.”

2. Get a home inspection

Use the findings from a professional home inspection as a checklist for your presale repairs. You can append it to the official inspection at sale time to show where improvements have been made, Taylor says.

“Identify which items on the report are most important and knock a few off the list to show buyers you care,” Adamson says. Some smaller tasks to consider: Get the furnace serviced, have the water heater strapped for earthquake protection and add carbon monoxide detectors.

If you choose not to fix higher-priced issues, such as a new roof, get bids for the work that you can provide to potential buyers so they know what to expect, Taylor says.

Maddox recommends identifying any health or odor issues, such as mildew or animal urine, that could knock down your home’s value. Even if carpets — a frequent source of bad house smells — can’t be replaced or pulled out, they can be cleaned.

3. Collect work bids

As soon as you know you’re selling your home, Adamson recommends collecting bids (personally or through your realtor) for interior staging, painting, refinishing of hardwood floors, replacing of carpet and any other large projects. Finding pros to do home improvement projects is challenging, he says, and it may require significant lead time.

Improving the conditions of your carpets and paint are “magic,” Maddox says. “You can’t spend better money on a house than on paint or carpet.”

If your carpets are covering hardwood flooring, consider having the carpets removed — even if the hardwoods beneath aren’t in the best shape. “People will still love beat-up floors,” Maddox says. “It adds to the charm.”

4. Focus on showcase rooms

“Kitchens, bathrooms and primary bedrooms sell houses, so put your efforts toward those rooms,” Maddox says. “Everything else is secondary.”

If possible, trade out any mismatched appliances with models that align with the rest of the kitchen, whether that’s white, black or stainless steel. If you have appliances that are more than 15 years old, you may want to replace them.

Maddox doesn’t recommend a complete kitchen remodel before selling, as long as everything is in good shape. Instead, paint the walls, add a modern light fixture, replace cabinet pulls and consider a new sink if yours is damaged or badly stained.

Sellers sometimes take the extra step of doing a light kitchen refresh, Taylor says, adding things like new quartz counters, a stainless-steel single-basin sink and newly painted cabinets. These steps will cost about $5,000, she says, but can often make a kitchen look brand-new.

Adamson warns his clients that other projects may have diminishing returns. Spending a large amount on a bathroom upgrade or a new deck may make sense in some markets, he says. But in Seattle, they likely won’t provide a return on investment.

Rather than a large bathroom project, keep it simple by recoating a tub that is scratched or rust-spotted, which costs about $600. A new mirror and light fixture can also make a big difference, Adamson says.

5. Restore your home’s shine

Throughout the home, Taylor suggests assessing what she calls the “jewelry”— mirrors, lighting, doorknobs and other hardware. Do they look dated or have a lackluster appearance? Order a new chandelier for the dining room, or replace outdated interior doorknobs if they have “a 1980s bright gold thing going on,” Adamson says.

Refresh your textiles, too. Buy all-white bath towels, shiny towel bars, throw rugs and pillows (or just new pillow covers). Bedding can look dingy over time, so add bright white blankets or comforters for a clean, fresh finishing touch.