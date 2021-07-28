Q: We plan to install a new water-saving toilet and want to include some built-in cleaning features to help with toilet maintenance. What are some options to include that can help us between and during regular toilet cleanings?

A: Today’s high-efficiency toilets not only save water — some include options that can make cleaning them a little easier. Here are five toilet styles that have helpful features that you may want to include with your new toilet.

1. Elongated bowl. If you have the bathroom space, this style is the way to go. The bowl is longer and easier to access for cleaning.

2. Skirted bowl. The bowl sides are flat and can be wiped more easily than standard bowls, which include tough-to-clean nooks and crannies.

3. Clean-coat bowl with 360-degree rinsing. A special coating on the bowl helps repel liquids, and each flush features full-coverage rinsing.

4. Continuous-clean toilets. This high-tech tank system automatically dispenses cleaners with every flush.

5. Comfort-height toilet. A taller bowl height not only makes this model easier to use but also to clean.

