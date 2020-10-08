You want to refresh your home, but where do you start? Perhaps you are also thinking about how a renovation will impact your home’s resale value.

Those looking to sell their homes for top dollar in the quickest amount of time need to keep the interests of potential buyers in mind. When it comes time to sell a property, it is no longer someone’s home, but a product on the market that will be compared with others. Some items that served a homeowner well may be potential negatives.

Here are five decorator/designer items that may hurt a potential real estate sale.

1. Transforming or altering bedrooms. If you have a home that has four bedrooms, you are going to want potential buyers to see four bedrooms. Transforming a bedroom into a walk-in closet or that darkroom you have always wanted may be something you will enjoy while you are living in the home, but it will be a big turnoff to potential buyers.

2. Carpeting. While it is lush to have something soft underfoot, the reality is most potential buyers prefer hardwood flooring. Many will see carpeting as traps for odors such as pet smells, and too hard to keep clean.

3. Accent walls. Adding an accent color is a popular, inexpensive way to decorate. However, many potential buyers view even small, quick fixes such as changing paint as money, worry and work.

4. Pools and hot tubs. They may be a status symbol in your neighborhood — and if you live in a hot climate, they might be a necessity. Even so, many buyers see pools as a negative, especially families with young children who may have safety concerns. Many buyers are also turned off by hot tubs and view them as a potential breeding ground for germs. Both are seen as potential negatives because of maintenance costs.

5. Small appliances. While you may be pressed for space and like the slimline version of your favorite appliance, most buyers prefer to see full-size appliances. Appliances are expensive, and many homeowners will not want to have to purchase new ones when they buy your home.