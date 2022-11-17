Q: I recently bought my first home and would like to start remodeling it to better suit my taste. However, I don’t plan on living here for more than five years. What are some projects I could do that would increase the resale value of my home?

A: Remodeling your home has many benefits. A home improvement can modernize your living space, enhance your comfort level, and add to the resale value of your home. However, not all remodeling projects are equal when generating the greatest resale value.

Zonda, a housing market research firm, recently released their annual Cost vs. Value Report, which tracks the value ratio over the cost of 22 common remodeling projects. The report authors notes that there are more than one kind of value, such as increased accessibility or comfort. Still, this report focuses specifically on the value that leads to a higher sale price of an existing home.

Half of the 22 remodeling projects listed in the report are exterior replacement projects. Here is a sampling of the home renovation projects from the report that recoup more than half of their costs:

1. Garage and entry door replacement

Curb appeal remains one of the most important aspects of attracting buyers to a home. One essential home exterior feature is a beautiful garage door. According to Zonda’s Cost vs. Value Report, homeowners can recoup a generous 93% of the garage door replacement cost. If you choose to replace your garage door, experts recommend focusing on function and design. A new garage door that complements your existing exterior style, such as craftsman or contemporary, is sure to be a head-turner.

In addition, a functional and stylish steel door is an easy way to draw the attention of homebuyers to your home. So, it is no surprise that homeowners are likely to recoup more than half (63%) of their investment. This type of upgrade not only adds value to your home, but it’s also durable, engineered with material to withstand the outdoor elements.

2. Manufactured stone veneer

An exterior refresh doesn’t always mean a simple coat of paint or landscaping. Instead, homeowners should explore different types of eye-catching materials to draw buyers in. Stone in and around homes, from fireplaces to facades, is generally popular among homebuyers. Manufactured stone veneer exhibits the look of natural stone and is available in various colors and sizes. Homeowners that tackle this remodeling project are estimated to recover 91% of their investment.

3. Minor kitchen remodel

Sometimes, a major overhaul of a specific room isn’t necessary to reap the potential financial rewards. According to the report, homeowners who invest in a minor kitchen remodel are likely to recoup more than 71% of their investment. This type of remodeling is generally smaller and involves replacing dated materials and fixtures instead of knocking down walls or reconfiguring plumbing and electrical.

4. Window replacement

Another eye-catching investment is upgrading to vinyl or wood windows. Homeowners investing in this project can expect to recoup 67.5% of the cost of a vinyl window replacement and 66.3% of a wood window replacement. Like other exterior upgrades, wood and vinyl windows offer various design options to compliment your home. In addition, energy-efficient options are available, so you can realize savings before you sell your home with lower heating or cooling bills.

Melissa Irons is the marketing and operations manager for Irons Brothers Construction Inc. and is a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of the MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.