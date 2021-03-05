It seems that for every aspect of our lives, there’s a tech tool that aims to make it simpler. Here are four upgrades to consider.

Robotic lawn mower. First it was the vacuum; now it’s the lawn mower. The Worx Landroid M 20V mows up to a quarter-acre of grass, all by itself, by following a perimeter that owners establish with a boundary wire. The Landroid mows in a random pattern and does not cut grass in straight lines, but it keeps an evenly maintained lawn. It can tackle inclines of up to 20 degrees, and if it detects rain, it will return to its charger to wait until the lawn is dry.

Security camera. The Arlo Pro 3 wireless security camera takes property surveillance up several levels. Like other interactive security cameras, it keeps users connected to their homes with live audio and video wherever they are. But it also offers video in superior 2K HDR, or high dynamic range, meaning it shows images in ultra-vivid detail, with high-quality zoom mode to capture moving objects with clarity, and color night vision that offers clear details even in the dark. An object-detection feature knows the difference between package, person, vehicle or animal, resulting in smarter alerts.

Self-cleaning litter box. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect is a Wi-Fi enabled, self-cleaning litter box that helps cats have a clean space while keeping owners apprised of kitty’s business. The Litter-Robot 3 ensures that owners never have to scoop again, thanks to a patented sifting process that automatically separates the waste from the litter and deposits the clumps into a waste drawer for easy disposal. And with this box’s Wi-Fi capabilities, owners can be anywhere in the world yet always know what kitty is up to.

Sleep monitor. Studies show that healthy sleep habits are essential to well-being and overall good health. With the slim Withings Sleep Tracking Mat under their mattress at chest level, owners can wake up to an in-depth look at how well they slept. The mat detects snoring and tracks your heart rate and sleep cycles throughout the night, and gives a full report via its Health Mate app. It also monitors breathing disturbances by using an algorithm that analyzes interruptions in breathing patterns, detecting possible sleep apnea that occur during the night.