While many things in life change and evolve, the steps to creating a beautiful bedroom do not.

This spring, as we look to breathe a little new life into or completely transform our rooms, we can make things easier by following the three-step road map.

1. Select furniture that’s both functional and attractive. Before you think about fun stuff like colors and fabrics, you have to first make sure your bedroom is fully functional. Start by drawing up a floor plan that works for your daily life. For instance, if two people are going to share the bed, you don’t want one side of the bed pushed up against a wall, making it difficult for one person to get out of bed.

As you think through your floor plan, determine which existing pieces of furniture will stay, which will go and what you need to add to make the room work better. If your room feels tight and cramped, consider paring down your furnishings. For example, if you have a TV in your bedroom that’s housed in a large cabinet, you could replace the cabinet with a console table that eats up less room.

If your room is large and lofty, you might need to add a few larger pieces of furniture to ground the space. Many new homes have lots of built-in storage in the closets to hold clothing, minimizing the need for dressers in the bedroom. But in a large space, you may need to add a dresser, armoire or bookcase to give your room some visual appeal and balance.

2. Bring on the textiles. Picking out textiles — like bedding, window coverings and upholstered furnishings — is one of the most fun parts of redesigning a bedroom. And fun is the optimal word when talking about a bedroom palette. This is a place to really express yourself.

Bask in the energy of festive florals or find tranquility in soft blues. Start layering your textiles with rows of pillows adorned with tassels and trim for a bold and powerful look. Once you have your bedding picked out, you begin to incorporate curtains, rugs and small furnishings into your vision.

3. Finish off with interesting art and accents. Once you have the right furniture in the right places and your bedding and window coverings selected, it’s time to finish off the space with interesting art and accents.

If you have a collection, feature a few choice pieces on your bedside table or dresser top. Or work in a few special family heirlooms. How about some snapshots of family and friends? Use your treasures to create motifs that tell a story.