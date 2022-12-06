Q: I’m installing a new toilet and because of your previous toilet tip columns, we plan to get a high-efficiency model. Along with water-saving options, what are some other working options that we can include with our new toilet?

A: A quality, high-efficiency toilet can flush with power and save you water. That’s a good working option, and along those lines, here are a few other toilet options that can also “work” for you:

1. Toilets that clean as you flush. Load the special tablets into the built-in tank activator system when needed. Then, just flush as you go to add cleaning power to your bowl. Some toilets even feature a slippery, clear coating on the bowl surface to help with the flush and wash concept of these toilets.

2. Wider footprint toilet. Flared styling at the base of these toilets can help cover old floor marks from a previous toilet.

3. Semi-skirted toilet bowl. Inspired by the full-skirted models, concealed trapway or semi-skirted toilets feature some smooth flat areas on the outside of bowl for easier cleaning. But unlike most full-skirted toilets, no extra installation requirements are usually needed for these versatile and attractive toilets — proving once again that a miniskirt can be an eye-catching option.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.