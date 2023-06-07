Coca-Cola Company’s world-famous soda has had quite the history since its introduction in 1886. Atlanta pharmacist John S. Pemberton originally touted the drink as a tonic, one containing cocaine and caffeine-rich extracts. The cocaine was removed from the recipe in 1903, and Coca-Cola has been a staple drink in American culture ever since.

Many customers have even found unexpected uses for the beverage, which has an acidic pH of roughly 2.7. Here are a few unexpected life hacks you can try with the world’s favorite soda:

Clean your toilet. According to “Today,” Coca-Cola can be an effective toilet cleaner. To try out this cleaning tip, pour the soda along the edges of the toilet bowl and let it soak overnight. In the morning, you will “wake up to a spotless toilet.”

CNET reported that this is a great way to remove grime and stains from your toilet bowl. However, it should be noted that Coke will clean stains, but it doesn’t disinfect.

Fertilize your garden. Coca-Cola is a perfect fertilizer for gardenias, azaleas and grass.

“Pouring a small amount like 15-20 ml of Coca-Cola once in a while around the base of these plants can deliver helpful nutrients to the plants, resulting in better flowers!” Balcony Garden reported. “It can also be a good lawn fertilizer, promoting the growth of grass, thanks to the CO2 content and plants love it! As soda drinks also have traces of potassium, carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur, and sodium, they contribute to the overall growth of the foliage.”

Remove rust and loosen bolts. According to Car Hop, Coca-Cola can dissolve metal oxides and break up rust due with its carbonation. While the soda works more slowly than your average rust remover, it can be a cheaper alternative for loosening rusted bolts.

To remove rust with Coca-Cola, you will need to follow a few steps.

1. Pour the soda onto the rust and gently rub the area with folded over aluminum foil.

2. Once pieces begin to flake off, you can switch over to a sponge and repeat the process.

3. After the rust has been successfully removed, clean off the Coca-Cola from the affected area with soap and water.