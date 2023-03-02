Pinterest is one of the hottest places on the internet when it comes to the latest in interior design trends, and a number of them are picking up speed in 2023. Here’s what to watch for:

Front porch curb appeal

Pinterest is chock full of front porch design ideas dedicated to maximizing curb appeal, Homes and Gardens reported.

“Your chosen front door ideas and front yard walkway can say so much about the occupants: The entrance is the first encounter for you, your visitors, and the interiors that lie within, so getting it just right should be a priority,” Designer Monique Tollgard, founder of Tollgard Design, told Homes and Gardens.

“‘The front door colors we use allow us to introduce the ‘red thread’ of the house immediately, so it is a good starting point. For us, the entrance is so important; it is the start of the story and first and last impressions are so important.”

Biophilic design

Since shortly after the pandemic began, homeowners have been looking for ways to bring the outdoors in to create a more natural and calming environment in their living spaces. This practice in biophilic design is going to be even more popular through this year, according to Pinterest.

Searches for various features of biophilic design, including garden stairs and floral ceilings, are up anywhere from 100% to 300%, Italian Bark reported.

Stepped-up showers

One of the Pinterest interior design trends Better Homes & Gardens is most excited for is the stepped-up shower. As comfort remains an important factor of interior design this year, it’s no surprise that homeowners are looking for new and inventive ways to upgrade their bathrooms into luxurious sanctuaries.

Searches for doorless showers, amazing walk-in showers, shower bombs and spalike bathrooms are growing popular on Pinterest as a result.