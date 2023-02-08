A new year means a new look. With more people working inside of their homes than ever, now is the perfect time to consider giving that home office a new coat of paint. But don’t just recoat it. Give it a new personality by using one of this year’s top home office paint color trends.

Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore

If you are looking for the best of both worlds, Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore offers a darker paint that still has enough colorful pop to level up your home office space.

“Bringing back color is something we are seeing strong for 2023,” House Sprucing owner and principal designer Heather Fujikawa told Veranda. “Color drenching walls in darker colors is all the rage and we love this Hale Navy paint color by Benjamin Moore that brings the perfect hue of navy blue.”

Citrus

While inky blacks can give your home office depth, blotches of vibrant color can give it a more cheerful personality. One of the most popular options this year is citrus.

“Small shots of big citrus bring excitement to a space without creating visual overwhelm,” interior designer Jackie Terrell told Good Housekeeping. “It’s like a punchy-colored throw pillow for the wall. When used in a specific area of wall, it defines a space and everything looks good against this yellow green. Even beige!”

Inkwell by Sherwin-Williams

Home offices are often given the smaller of the house’s bedrooms, making space a valuable commodity. Luckily, dark colors can help make the most of that home office space.

“Dark colors in smaller spaces can pack a punch and make a huge impact just through tone and depth of paint,” Miretta Interiors’ Zandy Gammons told Elle Decor. “In this case, we created a focal point by using Inkwell, a really dark but neutral paint color. The art and other details make for a contrast that is more noticeable than if they were hung on lighter walls.”

Viva Magenta by Pantone

If you’re looking for a real punch of color, go all out with a coat of Viva Magenta by Pantone.

“If your work relies on you being creative and full of energy, then Viva Magenta, Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, is great for invigorating home offices and boosting your energy,” Ryan McDonough, interior design expert at Myjobquote.co.uk, told House Beautiful. “Raspberry is also a color that’s tipped to be big.”