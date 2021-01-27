With the pandemic still looming large, we’re facing a long slog at home during the winter months ahead.

If that prospect fills you with gloom, consider it an opportunity to make some changes to your home so that it feels more inviting, enjoyable and functional.

Trend reports for 2021 are full of ideas that homeowners can use to spruce up their spaces. Here are a few, culled from various sources.

Add some brown

White and gray have been the ubiquitous color palette for interiors in recent years. But warmer neutrals, including brown and beige, are starting to make a comeback, according to the 2021 Home Design Predictions from Houzz. Warm taupes, beiges, sand and other earth tones are surging in popularity, according to designers and builders that Houzz queried. Add brown as an accent color to bring some warmth into white and gray spaces, which can read as chilly, especially in winter.

Add some blue

We’re all seeking tranquility these days, and blue is the perfect hue to create a serene and soothing home, according to Better Homes & Gardens. The magazine’s trend forecast for 2021 includes “ocean hues,” with shades ranging from deep inky blues to soft aqua.

Gain some privacy

The open-concept floor plan, so popular in recent years, was put to the test in 2020 as multiple household members struggled to take part in concurrent video meetings and classes without walls to muffle the sound. If your home has an open plan, consider adding sliding doors or partitions that can help block noise and create a sense of privacy.

Upgrade your home office

When the pandemic began, many workers hastily set up makeshift workstations at home. The trend of remote work will continue in 2021, Houzz predicts, and homeowners will seek ways to create more efficient dedicated home offices, work nooks and backyard work cottages.

If your home office isn’t getting the job done, now’s a good time to invest in some enhancements, such as a more comfortable chair, better lighting or a better system to organize and contain paper clutter. Video conference-worthy backdrops also are trending. If yours is lackluster, add a piece of artwork, a pop of color, good lighting and a little greenery, Houzz suggests.

Go retro

What’s grandmillennial style? It’s a youthful, fresh take on “granny decor,” according to HGTV, and it’s trending as a reaction to modern minimalism. Get the look and feel by incorporating a few touches often associated with Grandma’s house, including cozy accents, pretty florals, ruffles and nostalgic throwback details such as needlepoint.

Soothe your stress

Bathrooms increasingly have become spaces for rest and relaxation, according to Houzz. You can make your bathroom soothing by adding a few spalike amenities — a steam shower, an aromatherapy showerhead or a bathtub attachment that can hold a cup of tea or glass of wine.

Upsize your tile

Large rectangular tiles are trending for bathrooms, according to Houzz. Big tiles mean fewer grout lines, requiring less cleaning and creating less visual clutter. Large-format tile also can help a small space feel bigger. When using large tile on a bathroom floor, choose a matte finish for slip-resistance.

Create a destination space

With recreational travel a distant memory, many are craving that getaway feeling at home. Interiors inspired by distant destinations, especially tropical locales, will be popular in 2021, according to Better Homes & Gardens magazine. Infuse a room with tropical brights, lush flower or foliage prints and beachy accents to create a space where you can refresh and recharge without leaving home.

Exercise your green thumb

Houseplants have made a comeback during the pandemic, and their popularity will continue into 2021, according to HGTV. Refresh your air and brighten your mood with some live flora. Or go all out and create a trendy “living wall” of plants.

Have some fun

With fewer diversions available, turn your creativity loose on your home. Interior designer Taniya Nayak’s five home trends for 2021 includes “Play Hard,” which incorporates cheerful hues, lighthearted accent pieces and bright textiles to create a sense of fun at home. DIY projects, such as painting bold geometric patterns on an accent wall or hand-painting planters, “add an element of joy,” said Nayak.