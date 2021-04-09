They are often ignored or discarded spaces. But bathrooms — regardless of their size — can also be a thoughtfully designed source of calm.

Bathroom renovations can easily turn into large and costly projects. But there are a number of ways to spice up your bath without breaking the bank.

Here are 10 tips to help make your bathroom an elegant, relaxing oasis.

1. Bring the outdoors in. Greenery is a great place to start. Bring in a few plants or small trees to help create a sense of calm.

2. Include natural elements. Whether it’s stone, sand or wood, integrating an organic element can help make the bathroom a place of serenity.

3. Add pops of color. Look for ways to introduce color and texture. And it doesn’t have to be paint: This can be done by adding colorful flowers and succulents, too.

Advertising

4. Hang artwork. Bathroom walls don’t have to be bare and boring. Art can add variety and even a sense of whimsy to the space.

5. Make a statement with tile. Tile always adds a little something to a space. It can be used for a border, to create a small pattern or for overall coverage.

6. Add windows. Natural light can help to elevate small spaces such as a bathroom.

7. Go big. A large mirror or a mirror wall will reflect light and make the space feel larger.

8. Paint the walls. From an accent wall to full-room coverage, paint allows you to bring in color and interest.

9. Add luxury. Bathrooms can be a calming refuge from the world. Try adding salts, oils and candles for a truly soothing space.

10. Create a sense of space. It’s trendy to have a bathtub that is separate from the shower. It’s also the preferred room design of many architects and interior designers.