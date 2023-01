Moving for many is a stressful life experience. The new year is a popular time for those looking to make a life transition to take the plunge. When it comes time for you or your family to make your move, here are some key tips to keep in mind.

Ask family and friends for recommendations. Moving is a very personal experience. It may be best to use a company with which someone you trust has had a positive experience.

Secure at least three quotes. The lowest quote may not be the best choice. Be sure to also consider a company’s quality of work.

Bigger isn’t always better. Large companies have multiple crews, and your experience may depend on the movers assigned to your move that day. With a smaller company, you may likely deal directly with the owner or at least get a more personal touch.

Looking to save? Pack or unpack yourself. These add-on services may not be needed.

Have pricey art or valuables? Look for a company that specializes in crating, wrapping and moving higher-end items. Not every moving company has this level of expertise.

Try not to move at the beginning or the end of the month. Many moving companies have different pricing structures depending on the time of the year and/or time of the month.

Read reviews. Online reviews from real customers may impact your decision.

Oversee your move personally. It is always best for you to be on site on the day of your move.

Separate and pack essentials. There may be a delay in receiving all of your belongings. Be sure to keep the essentials packed in a suitcase you can carry with you.

Purge and reorganize. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to take your clutter with you!