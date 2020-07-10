Summer is a popular time for those looking to move. But like any life transition, it can be a stressful experience. When it comes time for you or your family to make your move, here are some key tips to keep in mind.

Ask family and friends for recommendations. Moving is a very personal experience, and it may be best to use a company with which someone you trust has had a positive experience.

Secure at least three quotes. The lowest quote may not be the best choice.

Bigger isn’t always better. Large companies have multiple crews, and your experience may depend on the movers assigned to your move that day. With a smaller company, you’re more likely to deal directly with the owner or get a more personal touch.

Looking to save? Pack or unpack yourself. All of those add-on services may not be needed.

Address specific needs. Have pricey art or valuables? Look for a company that specializes in crating, wrapping and moving higher-end items. Not every moving company has this level of expertise.

Try not to move at the beginning or the end of the month. Many moving companies have different pricing structures depending on the time of the moth or year.

Read reviews. Online reviews from real customers may impact your decision.

Oversee your move personally. It is always best for you to be on-site for the day of your move.

Separate and pack essentials. There may be a delay in receiving your belongings. Be sure to keep your essential items packed in a suitcase you can carry with you.

Purge and reorganize. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to take your clutter with you. If you don’t need items any longer, find a way to donate or recycle them.