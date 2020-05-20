Summer is on its way, which for many signals the start of lazy days and longer nights. The summer can also be a wonderful time to catch up on maintenance projects and complete all of your “to do” lists around the home.

There are a number of maintenance tasks that should be done to preserve the look and efficiency of your home, while also helping to continue to bring you peace of mind.

Looking to take on some of these projects this summer? Here are 10 tasks to help keep your checklist on track.

Gutter maintenance. In some parts of the country the summer is a time of heavy rains, and in the Northwest it never seems to stop for very long. So it’s a great time to ensure that your gutters are in top shape before the arrival of fall leaves.

House repainting. After a winter beating, your house may be a bit worse for the wear. The summer is a good time to take on an exterior painting project when days are sunny and longer.

Lawn rehab. Those who live in colder climates may be surprised after the winter thaw to find brown grass or empty patches. Summer is a good time to seed your lawn and replant any landscape that may not have survived winter.

Advertising

Home improvement projects. Many homeowners wait until summer to take on the home improvement projects that have been on their wish list all year. Looking for ideas? Try incorporating a fire pit or stone patio into your outdoor environment.

Tree maintenance. Following the winter hibernation period, all of nature’s creatures are back. Those low hanging branches may offer an attractive means of access to your attic or roof for a curious animal.

Insect control. You may want to take steps to protect your backyard barbecues and picnics from unwanted visitors.

Driveway re-paving. Just as there are potholes created in the street from severe weather damage, your driveway may need a fresh coat to help ensure a smooth ride home this summer.

Water connections. From outdoor kitchen faucets to your garden hose, now is a good time to make sure everything is in working order.

Get organized. Summer is a great time to clear out the basement, shed or attic and get rid of all of those unwanted and unused items.

Check windows and doors. During winter, there is a need to keep cold temperatures out; in summer months, you want to keep cool temperatures in. Given the mild temperatures, summer is a good time to consider upgrading or replacing doors and windows.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, interior designer and home-staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.