An outdoor space can easily be transformed into an entertainment oasis. Backyard amenities such as pools, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, gardens, and living and dining areas can all add to outdoor enjoyment levels.

The idea of bringing indoor features such as kitchens and spas outside is more popular than ever. Investing in your home’s outdoor environment can expand your home’s total living space, increase one’s sense of calm and allow you to enjoy your yard year round.

Looking to kick-start your outdoor living space? Here are some ideas to help get you started.

1. Fire pits. These can be made with brick or stone or by simply using a fire bowl. Outdoor fire pits remain popular because they can be enjoyed year-round.

2. Outdoor kitchens. Looking to bring the indoors out? There is no better way to do that than by creating a cooking hub for outdoor entertaining.

3. Pools, spas and saunas. While prices can vary for cost and maintenance, pools, spas and saunas remain a popular investment as outdoor amenities. Spas and saunas in most cases are portable, which allows you to move them to a different home or location if needed.

4. Treehouses and pool houses. Not just child’s play, these outdoor spots can be used for both entertaining and lounging.

5. Outdoor living spaces. Think of your backyard as an extension of your living room by making the space feel as comfortable as possible. Outdoor sofas and chairs add to the relaxing mood.

6. Dining table. There is something quite appealing about dining alfresco. Set up a dining area that is separate from your living zone. Options include rectangular or round tables as well as more modern high-boy seating.

7. Gardens. Not only do gardens add to the overall appeal of an outdoor space, they can also add lots of interest and color as well.

8. Sun protection. From trellises to covered patios and umbrellas, protection from the sun may play an important role.

9. Children’s play areas. Outdoor entertainment shouldn’t just be for the adults. From basketball hoops to trampolines and swing sets, there are a number of ways to keep every member of the house happy and entertained.

10. Outdoor fabrics. When looking to incorporate upholstered seating, choosing outdoor fabrics will add to their longevity.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, interior designer and home-staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.