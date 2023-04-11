For many, studio spaces are appealing. Small, cozy and intimate, studio spaces can be divided in unique ways. From additions such as sleep lofts to convertible furniture that can serve more than one purpose, it’s possible to live large in a small space.

Here are some elements of a New York City studio loft in which professional staging and a creative layout play a role in successfully showcasing this sunny single-room space.

1. Mirrors. Mirrors used in a creative way can help bounce light and also visually make a studio space seem larger.

2. Alternative dining. Instead of trying to cram a small dining table into the space, bar stools can be used as a counter instead.

3. A visual divider. Creating a sense of division can be accomplished in a number of ways, including the use of an open bookcase.

4. Diving a studio into zones. This studio space is divided into distinct zones for sleeping, dining, working and lounging.

5. Use of light colors. The use of white and silver helps make the space bright, while the use of black adds a sense of luxury.

6. Addition of warm colors. Using yellow as an accent color is a deliberate choice. Citrus colors such as orange, lemon and lime help brighten a space instantly.

7. Repetition of color. In a small space, look to minimize the number of colors in order to prevent the space from feeling too busy. Often the use of three colors works best.

8. Greenery. Introduce greenery or green elements such as plants, trees and succulents to bring the outdoors in.

9. Stay on scale. In a small space, it is important to include pieces of an appropriate size and scale.

10. Let there be light. In smaller spaces, don’t be afraid to add lots of light in the form of ceiling pendants, floor lamps and table lamps.