In 2020, Curt Bennett and his wife Barb decided to downsize, moving out of the 3,000-square-foot house in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood where they’d lived for 43 years and into an 1,100-square-foot apartment in a Madison Park retirement community.

Working with a downsizing expert helped minimize bickering about the sentimental value (or lack thereof) of various items during the six months it took to declutter and pack for the move.

“Eva would force us to compromise,” Curt Bennett says of Eva Dougherty of Smooth Transitions of Seattle, which provides move-management and aging-in-place services for seniors.

Dougherty helped the couple downsize and address each partner’s “secret piles” of belongings. “It was really helpful, and I don’t know how we would have figured it out otherwise,” Bennett says. “Arm wrestling? It would not have been pretty.”

Dougherty says she has worked with empty-nesters ready for condo living, those moving from a decades-long home to a smaller one, and everyone in between. “I provide as much emotional support as physical and logistics support,” she says.

Think of downsizing as an opportunity to streamline and simplify, she says. “You’re letting go of things to make space for something else,” and recapturing space.

Dougherty begins the process with what she calls low-hanging fruit — getting rid of duplicate, broken or unused items. Then, she helps downsizers select what they do use or display. “When a person has success with this step, it is easier to keep going,” she says.

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“Our belongings are emotional, and most items have a story,” Dougherty says. (“Okay, maybe not everything in the junk drawer,” she clarifies.) It can be hard to let go of emotionally laden goods when it’s time to move and you can’t bring it all with you. So how do you downsize effectively?

Here are 10 tips to make downsizing a breeze — or at least easier.

1. Hire help

In general, look for a professional who can offer patience and a non-judgmental attitude to help you pare down what you’ve accumulated. Or ask a friend or compassionate friend to sit nearby and keep you company as you work.

This “body doubling” strategy can increase your productivity simply by having an extra person in the room, says Michelle Conneway of Foster Organizing, which serves clients in King and Pierce counties from its headquarters in Enumclaw.

2. Measure the new space

Dougherty measures the new place and helps clients understand what can’t or won’t work. If they’re moving to a smaller space, clients may not be able to bring along a 12-person dining room table. Or they may need to switch from a king- or queen-size bed to a single. The Bennetts measured in advance and purchased new furniture that was perfectly suited for the new home.

When it comes to downsizing, there is no rule of thumb for housing type or size, says Seattle real estate managing broker Ed Laine. Moving into a condo, apartment or small house is often more economically driven than space oriented. When downsizing to live near family or grandchildren in an expensive city, for instance, “the size decision may be made for them.”

Skilled professionals — such as real estate service agents — can help time the move so you only have to do it once, Laine says. Otherwise, you could “need an interim place to stay just for a few days or a few weeks. And your stuff is in a moving truck. It can be a real nightmare if not done correctly.”

In a worst-case scenario where you’re pressed for time, a storage unit is an option. But organizing pros agree that a unit effectively postpones hard decisions.

3. Prioritize everyday use

Decide what’s essential for daily living — like a bed, pots and pans, food and toiletry items. According to Conneway, you probably don’t need 12 sets of plates at the new place if you do the dishes regularly. Bring four to six sets at most, then use disposable dishes when there’s company.

4. Select a strategy

Conneway methodically downsizes each room, one at a time, in a clockwise direction. “Zig-zagging around a room is one of the worst things you can do,” she says. As you move through a room, you may notice certain items (clothes hangers, gift bags, black Sharpies) keep showing up for consolidation.

If you’re easily distracted, cover the areas you aren’t working on with sheets or blankets, Conneway suggests. Like snow, the clutter-concealing coverings help create a sense of calm and increase focus.

5. Limit keepsakes

Dougherty keeps her children’s keepsakes in a flat plastic tub. Once the item fills, she can’t add more without removing something else. “Let the box say no, instead of you,” she says.

You can use the same approach to limit items that tend to multiply. For example, you might bring just one bookcase into your new home, and only the books that fit. If you want to add another title, remove one to donate or give to a friend.

6. Take time for treasures

Items with sentimental value can be the most difficult to part with. Look around and see the treasures you currently display — such as family photos — versus what you’re hiding in the closet.

This process can take a few cycles, Conneway says. Going through a lifetime’s worth of belongings with sentimental value can be very challenging — particularly if some of those items are multiple lifetimes’ inheritances from ancestors.

7. Offer heirlooms

But you can ask family members if they’d like those inheritances. Dougherty’s mother has a copper teakettle that crossed the Atlantic with Finnish ancestors, and Dougherty’s son has already called dibs on the piece. A short, handwritten note regarding the item’s provenance might be wise.

If you can’t rehome an object, take a photo and jot a note. Reluctance to downsize is often related to direct fears of losing one’s memories of treasured people, places or events, Dougherty says.

The Bennetts’ adult daughter and daughter-in-law took select treasures, while remaining household goods, clothing and furnishings were donated to charitable organizations. As Curt Bennett sees it, he’s saved his adult children the difficulty of sorting through mountains of belongings.

8. Pace yourself

It can be mentally and physically exhausting to sort through boxes. Yet a good two- to three-hour session is necessary to benefit from a feeling of momentum and progress, Conneway says.

You can intersperse more prolonged bouts with quick bursts, whether downsizing clothing or a tool drawer. As she approaches her own empty-nest status, Dougherty tries to declutter regularly. A corner of the garage is dedicated to that month’s donation runs.

9. Investigate estate sales

“An estate sale is the same concept as a garage sale, but more organized and thorough,” says Conneway, who often refers clients to estate sale companies.

An estate sale company usually performs an in-person assessment to determine whether there’s enough for a sale. The company will price items, then organize, promote and run the sale.

10. Forgive guilt

Don’t let guilt make you feel bad about giving something away, Dougherty says, even if it was your great-grandma’s pickle jar and your mother made you promise to always hold onto it. “Loved ones wouldn’t want gifts to be a burden or create stress in your life,” Dougherty says.

Bennett says he and his wife are happy with the end result of his move to a smaller apartment. “In the two years we’ve been here, maybe only once have we missed something we gave away — a soup cauldron,” Bennett says. “And we can always buy another.”