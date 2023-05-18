Step into nearly any hotel and you will easily notice that hospitality design is hip! No longer dull, drab and sanitized, these days hoteliers are going out of their way to make a design statement, especially in their public spaces. The beauty is that many of these designer tips and touches can work well in the everyday home.

Here are tips to keep in mind the next time you are inspired by the décor inside your favorite hotel.

1. Consider purchasing hospitality or commercial grade fabrics. In general, they are more durable and can withstand more wear and tear than residential fabrics.

2. Add plenty of light to your space. Public spaces often seem bright and airy because they are well lit with different sources of light.

3. Mix and match. Ditch the set. Instead of purchasing the matching ensemble, have fun with mixing and matching your pieces.

4. Be bold with color. Color can add interest and make a space feel cohesive.

5. Consider unconventional wall art. Instead of just traditional canvases, why not consider more three-dimensional and sculptural options?

6. Add plenty of seating. Without overcrowding a space, create a layout in your social areas that allows for ample options to entertain family and friends.

7. Shelf dress. Styling the shelves in your kitchen, den or living space can help create an organized and appealing presentation.

8. Look for the unusual. Don’t be afraid to bring in a conversation starter or two.

9. Use vignettes. Designing using small groupings of items can help create a powerful visual presentation of your favorite things.

10. Use neutral foundation pieces. A neutral palette will help you be able to create different looks through accessories and accents without having to repurchase.